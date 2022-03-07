"It's a joy to watch him" - Jamie Redknapp compares Manchester City superstar to Paul Scholes and Steven Gerrard

Pundit Jamie Redknapp heaped praise on Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne for his spectacular Man of the Match-winning performance against Manchester United. The former Liverpool star further likened the 30-year-old to footballing legends Paul Scholes and Steven Gerrard.

Kevin De Bruyne put in an exemplary shift against Manchester United last night, scoring two goals and assisting one as Manchester City marched to a dominant 4-1 win against their arch rivals in the derby.

The crucial win ensured that Pep Guardiola's side continue to maintain their six-point lead over second-placed Liverpool - who have a game in hand - as the Premier League title race continues to enthrall.

Kevin De Bruyne's performance against the Red Devils elicited high praise from pundits and fans alike. Pundit Jamie Redknapp was among those who hailed the Belgian, calling him a 'perfect footballer' and comparing his abilities to those of Paul Scholes and Steven Gerrard. Speaking on Sky Sports' Super Sunday panel, Redknapp said:

"Talk about elite players, the things he can do with a football. The way he moves it, strikes it... he is to an extent the perfect footballer.

"He's similar to Paul Scholes in striking the ball but is as quick as Steven Gerrard. It's a joy to watch him. He's phenomenal. He's different to most players."

Redknapp's fellow commentators Roy Keane and Micah Richards were also quick to chime in with their own praise for the 30-year-old superstar.

Keane claimed that the Manchester City superstar is almost certain to end his career as one of the best midfielders to ever play in the Premier League. He said:

"You'd pay to watch him. He seems to be a really good pro, good attitude. Goals, assists, delivery. [He is a] brilliant player, [look at] the stats, [he is] fantastic.

"He will be up there [as one of the best ever Premier League midfielders] by the end of his career."

Despite enduring a slow start to the season caused by an ankle injury, Kevin De Bruyne has already notched 9 Premier League goals for Manchester City this season. The club's former star Micah Richards believes that the midfield maestro is surely returning to his very best. He said:

"His standards are [high] up here. When he plays like that, he's the best. He is getting back to his best."

Kevin De Bruyne reaches 50-goal milestone for Manchester City in the Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne's brace against Manchester United last night represented his 50th and 51st Premier League goals for Manchester City. Having reached the milestone in style, the 30-year-old took to social media after the match and posted:

"What an amazing day. Derby win and 50th goal in the premier league. Blue city."

The Belgian superstar has now scored 77 goals in 293 appearances in all competitions for the Citizens.

