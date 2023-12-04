"It’s just a bad moment for the player" - Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United star 'has no regrets' over new deal amid poor form

Renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano recently shed light on Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford amid his indifferent start to the 2023-24 season. According to Romano, the England international is maintaining a steadfast attitude despite his current form.

Rashford, who dazzled with a 30-goal season last campaign, has found the back of the net only twice so far this season. In July, there were swirling speculations of a potential exit amid interest from clubs like Paris Saint-Germain. However, Rashford quelled the rumors by committing to a new five-year contract with Manchester United.

Despite the team's less than ideal start to the season, Romano has emphasized Rashford's confidence in his decision to stay with the Red Devils. In his column for Caught Offside, the journalist stated (via Football365):

“I can say that Marcus Rashford has no regrets about signing a new deal at Manchester United as the player experiences a tough period in his career at Old Trafford. It’s just a bad moment for the player. Rashford signed a new deal as he trusts the club, the project, and the manager.“

Romano continued:

"We can’t switch from Rashford being one of the best players in the world last season to 'needs a change' now, that is football. Up and downs are part of the game, it’s the whole team having problems; not just Marcus. He’s working hard and Erik ten Hag is sure he will be back at a top level soon.”

Manchester United poised to seal deal with rising star Kobbie Mainoo: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of finalizing a new deal with their young midfield maestro, Kobbie Mainoo. The 18-year-old, who has been a revelation for the Red Devils, is expected to receive a substantial increase in his remuneration, as reported by The Sun (via TheFaithfulMUFC).

Mainoo's ascent to prominence at Old Trafford was marked by his impressive Premier League debut start against Everton last month. His stellar performance played a pivotal role in United's 3-0 victory. Additionally, his 80-minute display against Newcastle United, despite the team's defeat, has been lauded, cementing his status as one of Ten Hag's most promising players.

Before his first team action this season, Mainoo already impressed under Ten Hag last season, playing once in the Premier League, and during United's pre-season tour of America in the summer.