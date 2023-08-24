"It's just a bit creepy", "Absolute clowns" - Liverpool fans left fuming as Al-Ittihad supporters pose in Mohamed Salah masks amid transfer rumors

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah is reportedly close to leaving for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. Amid that, Al-Ittihad fans wearing Salah masks has enraged Reds supporters.

Salah, 31, has been linked with a sensational switch to the SPL side, who're willing to make the Egyptian winger the highest-paid player in the cash-rich league. Currently, Cristiano Ronaldo - who joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer in December - holds that accolade. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner earns €94.4 million at the Riyadh-based club (as per Marca).

Meanwhile, Salah - who signed a new deal at Anfield last year - earns €20.4 million, which pales in comparison to what he could earn at Al-Ittihad. The Egyptian is reportedly contemplating a move, but the Reds are unlikely to sanction his exit, especially with the transfer window closing in less than two weeks.

Reds fans are far from amused at the antics of Al-Ittihad supporters wearing Salah masks for their team's games. One tweeted:

"It's just a bit creepy more than anything. Isn't it?"

Another chimed in:

"Absolute clowns."

Here are the top Twitter reactions on the incident:

As per the Independent, the Reds have proclaimed that Salah is not for sale, making the Egyptian's move away from Anfield unlikely this summer.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool have lost a few key players this summer

Liverpool are in the midst of a rebuild, bidding adieu to a slew of experienced campaigners this summer.

The likes of former captain Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino have all departed. While Henderson has joined Al-Ettifaq, Fabinho moved to Al-Ittihad - the club reportedly in pursuit of Salah - while Firmino signed with Al-Ahli. Other significant departees include Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Besiktas), Naby Keita (Werder Bremen), and James Milner (Brighton & Hove Albion).

Considering the same, Klopp and Liverpool have reason to hold on to Salah, who has been a consistent performer since arriving in 2017. He has 187 goals and 90 assists in 307 games across competitions, winning every major title on offer at Anfield.