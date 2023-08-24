Dejan Lovren sends clear message as reports claim Mohamed Salah wants to leave Liverpool for Al-Ittihad

Former Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren has reacted to reports of Reds attacker Mohamed Salah wanting to leave for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

Salah, 31, signed a new deal at Anfield last year. However, his head seems to have been turned by Al-Ittihad, who're willing to make the Egyptian the highest-paid player in the SPL.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr, earning reported annual wages of €94.4 million, is currently the best-paid player in the cash-rich league. Salah could now trump the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to become the SPL's best-paid player.

According to Transfer News Live, Al-Ittihad met Salah's representatives in Dubai to convey their offer. The Egyptian 'wants' to accept that, which would end a productive six-season stint at Anfield.

However, Lovren, who played three seasons with Salah, winning the UEFA Champions League (2019), reckons his former teammate is not moving. In a video posted on Twitter, the Lyon defender simply posted a GIF in disagreement with the report of Salah moving.

"Stop lying," the GIF read.

Salah's impending exit won't certainly be music to manager Jurgen Klopp's ears. The German saw a few experienced players, including Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino, leave this summer on a free transfer.

It remains to be seen if Klopp and the Reds agree to part ways with their most prized asset this late in the summer transfer window.

Mohamed Salah is not for sale, say Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has been a standout player for Liverpool since arriving from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

In 307 games across competitions, he has bagged 187 goals and 90 assists, winning every major title, including the Premier League and Champions League. He's the fifth-most prolific scorer in the Reds' history.

That explains why the Reds - as per The Independent - are not willing to entertain any offer for the Egyptian. Salah is Liverpool's best-paid player, earning reportedly €20.4 million a year (as per GOAL). The Egyptian is contracted with the Reds till 2025.