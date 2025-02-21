“It’s not just about bringing the best player there ever was” - David Beckham on desire to make more star signings to help Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Inter Miami owner David Beckham has expressed a desire to bring in more star signings to help Lionel Messi flourish. The Argentinean has been a hit since arriving at the Chase Stadium in the summer of 2023.

The Herons managed a coup securing the services of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner for free. David Beckham played a key role in convincing La Pulga to cross the Atlantic, but he is hardly done yet.

Speaking recently in a docuseries for Apple TV+, the Englishman insisted that he is eyeing more superstar additions.

"You know, my dream was always to bring the best players to Miami. It's not just about bringing the best player there ever was (Messi). We've brought in four superstars in our team," said Beckham.

He continued:

"Our vision, we wanted to create one of the biggest clubs in the world - and I just think it's good for the sport, I think it's good for the club, I think it's great for the league. It's a tough league. And it's a tough league to win a championship but as an owner of Miami, we want to win - it's simple as that."

He concluded:

"Yes, we've got great players here at the moment in Leo, Sergio, Jordi and Luis. But we have to always look forward. We also have to have conversations about 'okay where do we go next. What do we do next? Who do we bring in?' And I think this is a league that really needs stars."

David Beckham's decision to invest in Lionel Messi has already borne fruit, with the Argentinean guiding them to the first two trophies of their history.

Has Lionel Messi ever faced David Beckham in his career?

Lionel Messi and David Beckham

Lionel Messi has locked horns with David Beckham four times in his career, all as a Barcelona player, winning one and losing one. The Englishman first came across the diminutive Argentinean in 2005/06 season in LaLiga, during his time with Real Madrid.

Los Blancos lost the game 3-0, although La Pulga didn't get on the scoresheet. Beckham was a part of the Real Madrid team that secured a 2-0 win over the Catalans at the Santiago Bernabeu in the league the following campaign.

The Manchester United legend also faced Lionel Messi on two occasions after moving to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), in the Champions League quarterfinals in the 2012/13 campaign. Both games ended in draws but Barcelona progressed to the semifinals on the away goals rule.

