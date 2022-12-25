“It’s just about form now” – Ray Parlour makes bold claim on where Chelsea can finish in the Premier League this season

Ray Parlour made a bold claim pertaining to Premier League giants Chelsea's Premier League season. Chelsea endured a nightmarish few weeks before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

Graham Potter's side are currently languishing in eighth spot in the Premier League table with 21 points on the board from 14 games.

It will take quite a comeback for the Blues to finish in the top four of the league table and secure a UEFA Champions League spot for next season. Ray Parlour, however, believes the task is attainable for the west London-based team.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Fee agreed (€12m)

Personal terms agreed

Medical complete



Chelsea’s first January signing - David Datro Fofana… Fee agreed (€12m)Personal terms agreedMedical completeChelsea’s first January signing - David Datro Fofana… ✅ Fee agreed (€12m)✅ Personal terms agreed✅ Medical completeChelsea’s first January signing - David Datro Fofana… 💥 https://t.co/OKl83bREb8

He recently told talkSPORT:

“They’ve got every chance. If they can get everybody fit, look at the squad of players they’ve got. It’s very good. It’s just about form now. Can they hit the ground running and start well when we start up on Boxing Day?”

The 2022 FIFA World Cup break was a much-welcome recess for Chelsea as it certainly gave Graham Potter the chance to reconsider his plans.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager arrived in September after Thomas Tuchel was sacked. He didn;t even get a transfer window to buy the players that would fit his style of play.

Potter, however, will have the chance to do so in January. Given Todd Boehly's financial prowess, the Blues can be expected to make some noise in the market next month.

Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol

Croatia v Morocco: 3rd Place - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Josko Gvardiol was one of the finds of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His rock-solid performances for Croatia at the back caught the attention of multiple European heavyweights, including Chelsea.

Pys @CFCPys Josko Gvardiol’s price rise has forced Chelsea to broadern their search. Multiple sources believe Badiashile will join Chelsea in the next weeks for around £30m. (#CFC Josko Gvardiol’s price rise has forced Chelsea to broadern their search. Multiple sources believe Badiashile will join Chelsea in the next weeks for around £30m. ( @David_Ornstein 🚨 Josko Gvardiol’s price rise has forced Chelsea to broadern their search. Multiple sources believe Badiashile will join Chelsea in the next weeks for around £30m. (@David_Ornstein) #CFC https://t.co/2Sp93Wxf8x

However, it will take a hefty sum to lure the Croat away from RB Leipzig. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Gvardiol's future as he told GiveMeSport (via football.london):

"Now, Leipzig want way more than €90million. They hope to go for more than €100million to make Gvardiol the most expensive centre-back ever. Chelsea are still working on it. They are still in contact with people close to the player and Leipzig.”

Poll : 0 votes