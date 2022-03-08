“It’s just how I am” – Marco Verratti insists he has ‘nothing against’ referees after explosive rant at PSG leads to two-match ban 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti has defended the comments he made following their shock 3-1 defeat to Nantes in Ligue 1 on February 20th.

The Italian has been slapped with a two-game ban for his outburst in which he criticized referee Mikal Lesage for his performance in PSG's defeat.

Verratti, 29, claimed PSG are “s*** on by referees” in an astonishing interview that was backed by club director Leonardo. The midfielder has since come out in defense of the statements he made, saying he has nothing against the referee.

The French Football League's (LFP) Disciplinary Commission have announced that Marco Verratti was given a one-match suspension with a further one match ban suspended.

He told French radio station Europe1 (via ligue1.com):

"I have never insulted or assaulted a referee. When you talk to a referee, it is done whilst in the height of a match where passions run high because you want to win. I could also get angry playing football with my best friend."

He continued,

"At PSG we have important games and we play with a lot of pressure; if you don't win, there is always an inquest afterwards. That's why I think they (referee's) will understand that I have nothing against them, it's just how I am."

PSG need to bounce back from recent disappointments

Messi has underperformed for PSG this season

The current Ligue 1 leaders are running away with the league this season. They currently sit on 62 points and have a 13-point lead over second-placed Nice.

They are eyeing their 10th Ligue 1 title success and the foundations are there for the team to finally win a long awaited Champions League title.

The Parisians go into the second-leg of their last-16 tie with Real Madrid with a 1-0 lead on March 9th. Kylian Mbappe's delightful solo goal at the Parc des Princes was the difference between the two sides in the first leg.

They will need their major players to be at their best as they look to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

The team can ill afford to put in the type of performance that saw them lose 1-0 to Nice in Ligue 1 at the weekend.

Lionel Messi was majorly disappointing during the loss and his form has come under fire from those in the French media. Mbappe picked up an injury in training and it remains to be seen the extent of time he will face out.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG @hadrien_grenier



PSG director Leonardo tells L'Équipé: "We've never thought about changing our manager. We've never contacted Zidane or anyone". "I can say that Mauricio Pochettino has never asked to leave. I have no problem with him. We talk about everything".

Manager Mauricio Pochettino's future remains uncertain despite claims made by Leonardo that the club are happy with the Argentinian.

Manchester United are tracking the former Tottenham Hotspur manager in view of appointing him as permanent manager in the summer.

PSG are entering the business end of the season now. Their potential success in UCL this year and Pochettino's future will rest on the squad's ability to respond to the woeful defeat to Nice.

