"It’s just a no-brainer” - Manchester United legend urges Chelsea to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for Club World Cup

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has advised Chelsea to make a move for Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup next month. The Blues are set to turn their attentions to the expanded Club World Cup after the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday after qualifying for the competition.

Ad

Enzo Maresca's side finished a respectable fourth in the Premier League this season, securing a return to the UEFA Champions League for next season. They will hope to pick up silverware in the summer when they take part in the Club World Cup from mid-June.

In a chat with gamblingindustrynews.com (via GOAL), Dwight Yorke advised that the Blues should significantly boost their chances by signing Ronaldo. He pointed out that the 40-year-old would be a good fit for the Blues due to their chance creation, and he is better than what they have presently.

Ad

Trending

“Yeah, why would you not? He can still do it. With his ambition and ability, if Chelsea are playing the way that they can and creating for him, he's still an incredible forward. I see no reason not to.

“He's better than what Chelsea have currently got up front there. I can tell you that they're not the greatest team in that number nine position. So I could see why he's linked to that move. I don't see any reason why you wouldn't take a punt on it but it’s just a no-brainer.”

Ad

Chelsea are in open pursuit of a new striker, rivalling Manchester United in their interest in England U-21 star Liam Delap. The Blues are prepared to spend big on a new striker, and Cristiano Ronaldo would arrive as a free agent, if he were to join.

Former Manchester United man Cristiano Ronaldo is in the final weeks of his contract with Al-Nassr, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino hinting at an exit from the club for him. The 40-year-old has an offer from Al-Nassr on the table and has other offers to remain in Saudi Arabia, but a return to Europe with the Blues will surely interest him.

Ad

Manchester United, Chelsea remain in talks with relegated Premier League star who idolises Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Manchester United and Chelsea remain keen on Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap for a summer switch, as per reports. Both Premier League sides are interested in the young striker, who enjoyed an impressive campaign in the top-flight.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Delap is keen to finalise a decision on his future before heading to the U-21 Euros this summer. The 22-year-old striker is a top target for the Red Devils, who have reached an agreement to sign Matheus Cunha, for the striker position.

Delap, who named Cristiano Ronaldo as one of his idols, has also held talks with Chelsea and Newcastle United, as well as Everton. The youngster has a 'cheap' £30 million release clause in his contract and will surely leave Portman Road this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More