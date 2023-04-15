"It’s just a pity" - Mark Lawrenson makes interesting claims while predicting Manchester City vs Leicester City result

Liverpool icon Mark Lawrenson has backed Manchester City to secure a dominant victory over Leicester City in their Premier League clash at the Etihad on April 15.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Mikel Arteta admits he will watch Manchester City play Leicester City this weekend 🗣️ "We will watch it like we watch many other Premier League games."Mikel Arteta admits he will watch Manchester City play Leicester City this weekend 🗣️ "We will watch it like we watch many other Premier League games." 📺Mikel Arteta admits he will watch Manchester City play Leicester City this weekend https://t.co/CG1HopaO9h

The Foxes are currently fighting against the threat of relegation. They are currently 19th in the Premier League table, having won only seven games this season out of 30.

Brendan Rodgers, who became the Foxes' manager in 2019, was sacked earlier this month. Former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has now been appointed by Leicester until the end of the season, with Chelsea legend John Terry as assistant manager.

Lawrenson has predicted a 3-0 scoreline in favor of City for this Saturday's clash against the Foxes. He told Paddy Power News:

"Obviously Leicester have got a different managerial set up now. It’s just a pity for them that John Terry can’t play because they could do with him. I just can’t see Leicester doing anything, Manchester City are on a roll now and the whole squad’s pretty much fit. Manchester City 3-0 Leicester."

The Cityzens have dominated the English top tier in recent times, winning the Premier League title four times in the last five years.

However, Pep Guardiola's side now have fresh rivals in the title race as Arsenal have emerged as strong contenders this season. The Gunners are currently atop the standings, a position they have held for the majority of the campaign.

The north London outfit currently have a six-point lead over the Cityzens although they have played an extra game. It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will end their 19-year wait for the title or if Manchester City will defend their crown.

"You have to prepare better" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola delivers blunt response when asked about Jude Bellingham interest

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been one of the hottest prospects in Europe in recent times. Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Real Madrid, among others, are understood to be in the race to sign the England international.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



“How many press conferences have you come to here? You need to prepare better. Next question…”. Pep Guardiola when asked on the Jude Bellingham deal: “No comment”.“How many press conferences have you come to here? You need to prepare better. Next question…”. Pep Guardiola when asked on the Jude Bellingham deal: “No comment”. 🔵 #MCFC“How many press conferences have you come to here? You need to prepare better. Next question…”. https://t.co/zjj3N57IdX

He was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool. However, the Reds have cooled their interest in the midfielder, reluctant to spend north of £100 million on him.

The Merseyside outfit's decision has been the talk of the town since the news broke, and Pep Guardiola was asked about Bellingham at a pre-match press conference.

The Spanish boss was clearly not happy with the question posed to him, compelling the reporter to prepare better questions.

He said (as quoted by GOAL):

"How many press conferences have you come here? You know the answer, it's not necessary, you have to prepare better. You come here prepare the questions knowing me which answer I will give to your question. Next one."

Poll : 0 votes