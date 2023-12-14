"It's just shocking" - Thierry Henry perplexed by key Manchester United stat in 1-0 UCL loss to Bayern

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is surprised that Manchester United scored as many goals as group winners Bayern Munich but still finished bottom of their UEFA Champions League group.

The Red Devils finished bottom of their group following a 1-0 home defeat to Bayern on Tuesday (December 12). Erik ten Hag's side needed a win to at least finish third, if not sneak into the top-two, but that wasn't to be.

A Kingsley Coman 71st-minute winner sunk United at Old Trafford, condemning the side to their fourth European defeat of the season, marking the first time in six games that they didn't score. Earlier, United had lost 4-3 at Bayern on the opening day, 3-2 at home to Galatasaray and 4-3 at FC Copenhagen.

United's goalscoring form in Europe is in stark contrast to their struggles in the league, where they have only managed 18 goals in 16 games, the fewest in the top-14.

“I think that’s the first time in Champions League history you score 12 goals and finish bottom, the same goals as the team that finishes top," Henry said on CBS Sports (via Football 365). "It’s just shocking.”

While Bayern won five of their six games, scoring 12 goals and conceding six, United finished bottom with just one, also netting 12 times but conceding a whopping 15.

Manchester United are the first English side to twice finish bottom of a Champions League group

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

In a season of unwanted records aplenty, Manchester United have finished bottom of their UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2005-06 campagin.

Back then, Sir Alex Ferguson's goal-shy side - not scoring in four games - finished fourth with one win in six games, drawing thrice, scoring thrice and conceding four times.

Almost two decades later, United suffered the ignominy of taking the wooden spoon in their Champions League group again. This time, while their attack fired, scoring 12 goals, the defending was atrocious, to say the least, conceding at least three goals four times.

In the process, the Red Devils became the first English side to twice finish bottom of a UEFA Champions League group. The two other sides to suffer the fate once are Blackburn Rovers (1995-96) and Manchester City (2012-13).