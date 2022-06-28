“It’s just stuff like that, the small things that make a big impact” – Manchester United linked forward reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo told him during shirt swap

Villarreal forward and Manchester United target Arnaut Danjuma has revealed what Red Devils star Cristiano Ronaldo told him following a Champions League clash between the two sides last season.

Danjuma, 25, has enjoyed a fine season for Unai Emery's side, scoring 16 goals in 34 appearances. He was part of the Villarreal side that suffered an agonizing 2-1 loss to Manchester United last September.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted a 95th minute winner at Old Trafford to break Yellow Submarine hearts.

However, Danjuma impressed during the game and has done so throughout his time at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

His performances have caught the attention of a number of sides, including United (per MEN). The Dutch winger has revealed he idolised centre-forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

He spoke with Freshly Grounded's YouTube channel about playing at Old Trafford, to which he was asked which player he idolised growing up (per the aforementioned source):

“There are loads (of heroes) but Cristiano Ronaldo is a childhood dream, he’s always been a hero of mine."

The former Bournemouth winger then revealed what the Portuguese star had told him after the two sides' clash at Old Trafford last September:

“In the dressing room in Old Trafford (we swapped shirts) and that’s when I got a little chat with him as well. He looked to me and said ‘very good game, man, keep going’. It’s just stuff like that, the small things that make a big impact.”

Manchester United target Arnaut Danjuma could join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League

Arnaut Danjuma is gaining interest from the Premier League

Interest in Arnaut Danjuma has increased following a phenomenal season for the Dutch attacker in La Liga. Manchester United were joined by Liverpool in keeping tabs on the former Bournemouth wide-man.

The 25-year-old has said that he has unfinished business in the Premier League, telling Sky Sports:

"There's definitely unfinished business for me in England. The reason why I joined Bournemouth initially was for me to play Premier League football. I think how big the league is and it's seen as the best league in the world for many of us."

Danjuma may join his idol Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League should he make the move this summer. Edinson Cavani has departed United and the club are seeking a replacement to lighten the load on the Portuguese.

Ronaldo, 37, continues to be one of Europe’s top forwards, having flourished in his first season since returning to the Red Devils. The Portuguese star managed 24 goals in 39 appearances for United during the last campaign.

