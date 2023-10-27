"It's not just about Vinicius" – Xavi names three Real Madrid players who will trouble Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has mentioned three Real Madrid stars apart from Vinicius Jr. who could potentially threaten his side in the upcoming El Clasico.

The Blaugrana, who lifted the La Liga title last season by finishing 10 points ahead of Carlo Ancelotti's side, are currently third in the 2023-24 domestic table. They are on 24 points from 10 league matches, registering seven wins and three stalemates in the process so far.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are currently at the top of the La Liga table with 25 points from 10 games. They have won eight games, drawn once and lost just once since the start of the ongoing campaign.

During a recent pre-game press conference, Xavi was asked to share his thoughts on Barcelona's potential strategies to stop Real Madrid forward Vinicius. He replied (h/t Madrid Universal):

"How will we stop Vinicius? It's not just about Vinicius. Real Madrid has many other good players like [Jude] Bellingham, [Federico] Valverde, Rodrygo. They are a very strong team."

Jude Bellingham, who joined Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth up to €134 million in the summer, has been in great form this season. The 20-year-old has netted 11 goals and laid out three assists in 12 games across competitions for his new club so far.

Federico Valverde, on the other hand, has emerged as a reliable presence for Los Merengues over the past few seasons. He has registered a goal and three assists in 13 overall appearances this campaign.

Rodrygo, who registered 30 goal involvements last season, has cemented himself as a key starter at Santiago Bernabeu under Ancelotti's helm. He has scored twice in 13 overall matches so far this season.

Andreas Christensen gives injury update on Barcelona star ahead of Real Madrid match

Earlier this month, Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski picked up an ankle issue in his team's 1-0 UEFA Champions League win at Porto.

Speaking to Canal+, Barcelona centre-back Andreas Christensen asserted that he is hopeful about the 35-year-old striker's return in time to face La Liga leaders Real Madrid. He said (h/t Barca Blaugranes):

"I don't know if I should talk about this, about the new news about the injury, but I think Robert Lewandowski's recovery is going well. I can only add that I hope he returns to the playing field soon."

So far this campaign, Lewandowski has scored six goals and provided four assists in 10 matches across all competitions for Barcelona.