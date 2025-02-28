“It’s karma, you need to focus on winning each game” - Emmanuel Petit lashes out at Arsenal star for not being humble enough

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has advised Myles Lewis-Skelly to show more maturity on the pitch. The English full-back has been quite impressive since breaking into the Gunners senior team this season.

However, Lewis-Skelly was also in the news for scoring in the 5-1 win over Manchester City earlier this season. Following his goal, the 18-year-old mocked Erling Haaland by copying his meditation pose.

Speaking to CasinoHawks, as cited by The Mirror, Petit slammed Lewis-Skelly and asked him to be humble.

"Myles Lewis-Skelly has to show more maturity and my main piece of advice would be to stay humble. Stay humble, do your talking on the pitch. I’ve been impressed with his performances so far but the mocking of Erling Haaland and Manchester City… come on," said Petit.

Interestingly, Lewis-Skelly picked up a red card in the 1-0 defeat to West Ham United last weekend after manhandling Mohammed Kudus during a counterattack. Petit labeled the incident as Karma and stated that his former side lacked character.

"It’s karma, you need to focus on winning each game and now it’s another red card. How many stupid red cards have Arsenal had this season and even since Mikel Arteta arrived?" said Petit.

He continued:

"Arsenal lost to West Ham and the players take the blame alongside Arteta. Arsenal have not been able to show their quality when it matters and although mathematically they can do it, they don’t have the character and the personality for that."

Mikel Arteta's team next face PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday, March 4, in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

How many red cards have Arsenal picked up this season?

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Arsenal have received five red cards this season so far. Declan Rice received his marching orders against Brighton & Hove Albion in August, after catching Joel Veltmann while trying to kick away the ball.

Mikel Arteta's team were leading 1-0 before his dismissal but ended up drawing the game. A month later, Leandro Trossard picked up his second yellow in the game against Manchester City.

The decision cost the team, with John Stones scoring a 97th-minute equalizer to secure a 2-2 draw for City. William Saliba saw his yellow card turned to red by VAR against Bournemouth in October, and his team went on to lose the game 2-0. Myles Lewis-Skelly, who got his marching orders last weekend, also saw a straight red in the 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in January.

