"It's a kind of gazelle" - Former PSG player heaps praises on the 'magic' of Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player Omar da Fonseca recently heaped praise on Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior. Da Fonseca hailed Vinicius' magical ability to weave past opponents.

Vinicius has been one of the key players in recent seasons for Los Blancos. The Brazilian has once again been a pillar in the attack for the Madrid giants this term. He has scored 23 goals and has provided 21 assists in 52 matches across competitions this term.

The 22-year-old scored a spectacular goal from outside the box in Carlo Ancelotti's team's recent UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Manchester City.

Speaking about the Real Madrid attacker, Da Fonseca told Telefoot:

"It's a kind of gazelle. It slips, it goes away. It's invaded by a kind of magic. It has a kind of obsession, of ambition, for the cage."

Vinicius joined the Spanish giants in 2018. While he initially found it hard to be clinical in attacking situations, with time, the Brazilian has become one of the most lethal attackers in the world. He has scored 59 goals and has provided 64 assists in 222 games for the club.

Vinicius was the scorer of the winner when Los Blancos defeated Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final last summer in Paris.

Real Madrid might not pursue PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe due to Vinicius' form

Real Madrid's interest in PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has been discussed for a while now. The Frenchman looked set for a move to Madrid in the summer. However, against all odds, he stayed put at PSG and extended his contract.

His current deal will run out at the end of the 2023-24 season and the player has the option to extend it for further another year. Los Blancos are reportedly looking to reignite their interest in Vinicius.

However, they might pull out of a potential deal for Mbappe due to Vinicius' rich vein of form. Both players like to operate from the left. But, Los Blancos are relying on Vinicius to be the team's attacking leader for the foreseeable future.

