"It’s too late!" - Kevin Campbell says Arsenal star has run out of time to prove his worth despite his questionable talent

Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell believes Nicolas Pepe's time at the Emirates Stadium is up despite his talent being obvious.

The 27-year-old winger was signed from Ligue 1 side Lille for a club-record fee of around £72 million. Pepe, however, has failed to live up to the price tag and the level of expectations that came with it.

The Ivory Coast international made only 20 appearances in the Premier League last season, out of which only five were starts. He scored just once and assisted twice along the way.

Nicolas Pepe took to Instagram stating that he is determined to have a great season with the Gunners. Pepe's Instagram post can be seen below where he said:

"I worked hard during the summer. Change lot of things. Im focus and determided with @arsenal and my teammates."

Kevin Campbell, however, was not impressed by Nicolas Pepe's message on social media. The former Arsenal striker has questioned Pepe's temperament and believes that attitude should also come before the talent of a particular player at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking to the Highbury Squad YouTube channel (via HITC), Kevin Campbell was quoted as saying the following:

“I have always said the talent level, it can’t be questioned. We know Pepe is a talented player. But you know what is the big problem? How all of a sudden is it that he is different now because he has changed agents? You play for Arsenal. Your attitude and everything should be right from day one."

He added:

“This is the problem. This is why these players have to leave. I think he’s got to go. No disrespect, we have seen him influence some games last season and the season before, but the attitude is the one that gets questioned all the time. That’s why Saka has run away with that position – Pepe said ‘I will pull my socks up now’. It’s too late. We shouldn’t be hearing that at Arsenal.”

Does Nicolas Pepe have a future at Arsenal?

As things stand, Nicolas Pepe has been part of the Arsenal squad for their pre-season tour of the United States. The winger featured in all three warm-up games against Everton, Orlando City and Chelsea.

However, the 27-year-old winger has been linked with a move away from the Gunners this summer. According to The Mirror, Leeds United, Sevilla and Olympique Marseille are interested in signing Nicolas Pepe this summer. The Gunners are expected to demand £25 million.

Pepe could have another season where he won't be a regular starter if he remains in north London. Bukayo Saka has established himself on the right-side of the attack and Pepe will be forced to play back-up to the young England international.

