“It’s a league that every player dreams of” – Liverpool and Tottenham linked forward valued at £80 million talks up Premier League move

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani has talked about a potential transfer to the Premier League as he continues to be linked with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Kolo Muani has spoken highly of the Premier League. The French forward has stated that every player dreams of playing in the English top flight and he would himself love to play there in the future. Kolo Muani, 24, however, is currently fully committed to Eintracht Frankfurt and playing in the Bundesliga. The forward has labeled the German league the "perfect league" for his current development.

Speaking to Sky Germany (via HITC), Randal Kolo Muani was quoted as saying the following:

“If possible, I’d like to stay and play in the Bundesliga. I don’t know what will happen in the next few days. I’m benefiting here with my speed. There’s a lot of space for me. There’s a lot of pressing, a lot of counterattacking, (and) that suits my style of play very much. The Bundesliga is the perfect league for me."

He added:

“(The Premier League) is a great league with great teams. It’s a league that every player dreams of. (But) that’s not my goal yet. With Eintracht, we have a lot of goals for the second half of the season. And I want to score a lot of goals. At the moment, I only think about that. I would like the Premier League in the future. But that’s still a long way off, and a dream.”

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥇| Liverpool have “knocked on the door” of Frankfurt regarding striker Randal Kolo Muani, who is valued at about €60m, which could rise further. [ @RMCsport 🥇| Liverpool have “knocked on the door” of Frankfurt regarding striker Randal Kolo Muani, who is valued at about €60m, which could rise further. [@RMCsport] https://t.co/r8umaJ5rCt

Liverpool were linked with a move for Randal Kolo Muani last month as they looked to strengthen their attack in an injury-hit 2022-23 season. The Reds, however, instead went out and signed Dutch forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for an initial fee of around £35 million.

Kolo Muani, meanwhile, has made a decent start to his life in Germany following his free transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt from Ligue 1 side Nantes back in the summer. The Frenchman has scored eight goals and provided 11 assists for the German outfit across all competitions.

Whom do Liverpool play next in the Premier League?

Liverpool will travel to the south coast of England to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday (14 January). The Reds will want to return to winning ways after suffering a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Brentford last time around.

As things stand, Liverpool are sixth in the Premier League standings. Jurgen Klopp's side have picked up 28 points from 17 matches and are currently seven points behind Manchester United in fourth place.

