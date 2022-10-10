“It’s only when you leave somewhere when you realize just how happy you were” – Diego Costa salutes Chelsea fans for their support during his Stamford Bridge return

Wolves striker Diego Costa has described his affection for Chelsea's performance following his return to Stamford Bridge on Saturday (8 October).

Costa signed for Wolves on a free transfer this summer, five years after he left the Blues in a cloud of controversy. Costa scored 59 times for the west London club in 120 appearances, including 20 Premier League goals in his first season at the Bridge.

Costa was instrumental in delivering two league titles for Chelsea, first under Jose Mourinho and then Antonio Conte. The former Spain international was known for his combative style and fierce approach to games, which made him a huge hit with Blues fans.

The forward was substituted during Wolves' 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge and was given a standing ovation by supporters all over the ground. Speaking on his new club's official website, Costa proclaimed:

“I have been at a lot of clubs with great fanbases but I think that the fans here [at Chelsea] have given me the most support. There’s something different about them. I didn’t expect it, but I also did expect it because they always showed me so much love.

“We won the Premier League twice and a cup. I was so happy here. It's only when you leave somewhere when you realize just how happy you were. It’s such a huge, impressive club. I have so many good memories.”

Diego Costa describes return to Chelsea as a "very special day"

Costa has been brought into a team that could easily be dragged into a relegation battle, with the managerless team scoring just three goals all season.

The Black Country club were hammered 3-0 but Costa was still delighted by the reception he received from at Stamford Brdige. The former Atletico Madrid forward said:

'“It was a very special day, coming back to Stamford Bridge and playing against them. We knew that it was going to be a very difficult game, it’s very different when you’re playing against them, constantly playing on the back foot.

“But the fans here have always been incredible to me for all the years that I was here. I want to thank them so much for the affection they have shown me – it makes me very happy."

He added:

“I’m disappointed about the result, though, because even though we knew it was going to be a difficult game, we hoped we would get a positive result. Now we need to think about the next game.”

