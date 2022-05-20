"It’s like a broken record" - Thomas Tuchel comments on Chelsea forward's big miss in Leicester draw

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has lamented Christian Pulisic's huge miss in their 1-1 draw with Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday.

The Blues dropped points at Stamford Bridge once again despite dominating the game and creating the better chances. James Maddison put the visitors in front in the sixth minute with their only shot on target before Marcos Alonso levelled proceedings half an hour later.

Chelsea had their opportunities to restore their lead but saw them all go begging, with Pulisic especially culpable.

The American missed an absolute sitter, failing to convert from eight yards in the 62nd minute after Romelu Lukaku found him completely unmarked inside the box.

Tuchel felt that should've ended up in the back of the net but admitted that his team have missed many chances like that through out the season. Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, the German said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“It’s more than a chance. It (should have been) a ‘goal’ actually. In matches like this, you have to take these chances, otherwise you maybe let your opponents take the point, and you don’t get what you deserve. It’s like a broken record. It happens too often to us.”

Shortly after Pulisic's miss, substitute Kai Havertz also had a decent chance after being released by Hakim Ziyech with a throughball. However, the German contrived to waste it, getting his feet mixed up and ending up flat on his backside.

Chelsea ended the game with 20 shots (seven on target) and 68% possession but were unable to come away with all three points, a recurring theme this season.

However, with UEFA Champions League football already secured, Tuchel and his side have nothing to lose as the point helped them bolster their grip on third position. They'll need a point against Watford at home on the final day (May 22) to seal a top-three finish unless fourth-placed Tottenham do not win at Norwich City on the same day. Chelsea are two points ahead of Spurs in the standings.

Chelsea must improve to win titles

The Blues season began with a lot of promise but is now set to end on a whimper and with no major titles to show for their efforts. They did win the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup but lost to Liverpool on penalties in the Carabao and FA Cup finals.

Despite having a talented squad, the Blues have struggled for consistency, enduring penalty-shootout defeats in two key games. Improvements are needed, especially in attack, with none of their forwards - Lukaku, Havertz, Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner - hitting double figures in the league.

