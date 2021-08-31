"It’s like a dream come true" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends heartwarming message to Manchester United fans

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to Instagram to send a heartwarming message to Manchester United fans after re-signing for the Premier League club from Juventus.

In his post, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner revealed his never-ending love for Manchester United. He said:

"Everyone who knows me, knows about my never ending love for Manchester United. The years I spent in this club where absolutely amazing and the path we’ve made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution."

Cristiano Ronaldo added that his return to Manchester United is like "a dream come true." He also recalled all the times he visited Old Trafford as an opponent:

"I can’t even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide. It’s like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Man. United."

"Even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands. This is absolutely 100% the stuff that dreams are made of!"

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to repeat the success he attained with Manchester United during his first spell

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to bring success back to Manchester United, similar to what he attained during his first spell at the club.

The Portuguese talisman said:

"My first domestic League, my first Cup, my first call to the Portuguese National team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot and my first Ballon d’Or, they were all born from this special connection between me and the Red Devils. History has been written in the past and history will be written once again! You have my word!"

Cristiano Ronaldo then paid homage to former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who signed him from Sporting Lisbon back in 2003.

The 36-year-old superstar said:

"I’m right here! I’m back where I belong! Let’s make it happen once again!"

"PS - Sir Alex, this one is for you."

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a two-year deal with Manchester United with an option to extend it further by another year. He is likely to make his debut against Newcastle United on the 11th of September at Old Trafford.

