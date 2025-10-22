"It’s like they have a hammer in the neck" - Pep Guardiola claims one Manchester City star has trait similar to Lionel Messi after Villareal win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that Bernardo Silva has a trait similar to Lionel Messi. He believes that the Portuguese star has a hammer header, comparable to the Inter Miami captain and Algerian star Riyad Mahrez.

Ad

Speaking to the media after the 2-0 win over Villarreal, Guardiola claimed that the height helps Silva with the headers. The Manchester City manager believes that the trait makes him play like Messi on the pitch and said (via One Football):

“I’m pleased Erling scored again and pleased Bernardo scored an incredible header. Bernardo is like Mahrez and Messi. It’s like they have a hammer in the neck, they’re so good. They’re small but they’re so good in the head contact. If you analyse the first half and some moments in the second, we created some good chances. We made a good performance. I know perfectly and the Spanish people know that Villarreal is a top, top team.”

Ad

Trending

Lionel Messi scored a famous header under Pep Guardiola in the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester United in the 2008/09 season.

Manchester City manager on Lamine Yamal being compared to Lionel Messi

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke about Barcelona teenager, Lamine Yamal, being compared to Lionel Messi earlier this season and claimed that it is not ideal. He believes that it is similar to a painter getting compared to Van Gogh and said (via Barca Blaugranes):

Ad

“I think Lamine Yamal should be allowed to develop his career. And when he’s been playing for fifteen years, we’ll decide if he’s better or worse. Let him develop his career. And the fact that he’s being compared to Messi is a big deal. Like if you compare a painter to Van Gogh, they’ll say, wow, he’s not bad, it’s a sign he’s good."

Ad

The Manchester City manager continued:

"And that comparison is a sign he’s good. But we have to let him develop his career. And we’ll see. Messi has been a big deal. 90 goals in one season, for 15 years, nonstop, without injury. That’s a big deal. Let him go. Let him go.”

Lamine Yamal has been in fine form for Barcelona since making his debut for the first team. He has been compared with Lionel Messi since and has been handed the iconic 10 jersey by the Catalan side in the summer after he penned a new deal and the loan exit of Ansu Fati to AS Monaco.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More