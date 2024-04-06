“It’s like we haven’t grown up!” - Nani admits Manchester United legends from 2008 are still part of WhatsApp group filled with banter

Former Manchester United winger Nani has revealed that his teammates who won the 2008 UEFA Champions League remain members of the same WhatsApp group.

The likes of Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand and Cristiano Ronaldo under Sir Alex Ferguson beat Chelsea on penalties in the final after a 1-1 draw following extra time in Moscow.

According to Nani, the squad members have remained in contact with each other via a WhatsApp group, where they often crack jokes and enjoy themselves. In an interview with Mirror, he said (via Daily Star):

"We have a WhatsApp group. We talk. We laugh. We joke with each other, we continue to be the same group as before. It's like we haven't grown up!

"But that's the beautiful thing. The best part is that we don't forget each other. We know how everyone is getting on, and that's something amazing."

Nani made important contributions to Manchester United from 2007 until 2014, racking up an impressive 230 appearances across competitions. He won two League Cups, one UEFA Champions League and four Premier League titles.

Erik ten Hag rues Manchester United loss to Chelsea

Manchester United led till the tenth minute of stoppage time in their 4-3 Premier League loss at Chelsea in midweek. Manager Erik ten Hag voiced his displeasure, slamming his players for failing to do their jobs (via Sky Sports):

"We were in a winning position with very good football and scoring great goals.

"Then in stoppage time, we didn't bring the win over the line. You have to do your job. You have to make the right decisions, and we didn't react quick enough to avoid this situation."

Chelsea's Cole Palmer scored a penalty in the tenth minute of stoppage time before netting the winner two minutes later. It marked the first time in Premier League history that a side led a game so late and lost.

Ten Hag now has to prepare his side to face Liverpool on Sunday at Old Trafford. Jurgen Klopp is leaving Anfield this summer, and his players want to give him a strong send-off by winning the league, while United are chasing a top-four berth.

