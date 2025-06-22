"It’s like he’s coming from a different planet" - Ralf Rangnick showers praise on 'incredible' Barcelona superstar

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick has heaped praise on Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal following his incredible numbers last season. The 17-year-old Spanish teenager was crucial for the Catalans, leading them to the domestic treble.

Lamine Yamal was a regular starter under coach Hansi Flick in his debut season at Barcelona. The Spaniard recorded 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 outings across competitions, whilst winning LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup. Yamal's exceptional dribbling and ball control have led many to compare him to legends like Lionel Messi. At a young age, he is often considered among the best players in the world.

In an interview with Diario SPORT (h/t Barca Universal), Austria coach Ralf Rangnick spoke highly of Lamine Yamal. He said:

"Every century, you have a player like that. At only 17 years old, with this maturity. If you see him play, it’s like he’s coming from a different planet. Unbelievable, an incredible player."

Lamine Yamal is reportedly set to inherit Barcelona's iconic number 10 if the current holder, Ansu Fati, leaves the club this summer. The shirt was once held by legends such as Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho, making it a major step for Yamal. Given his impactful season with the Catalans, he is also expected to rank high in the 2025 Ballon d'Or list.

When Spain coach Luis de la Fuente shared his thoughts on Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal

In an interview with MARCA (h/t Barca Universal), Spain coach Luis de la Fuente waxed lyrical about Lamine Yamal. The 17-year-old saw a meteoric rise in popularity after his exceptional display in La Roja's triumph in the 2024 Euros. Speaking of Yamal, the coach said:

"He is definitely growing at an impressive level. I repeat: he will be a legend. He undoubtedly has to improve in some aspects. We have to look after him, but he is growing a lot, and he must be clear that his teammates at the national team and club level are the ones who will help him to become a legend. He’s a sensational kid."

Despite his exceptional season with Barcelona, Lamine Yamal faced a setback after Spain lost the UEFA Nations League final 5-3 on penalties to Portugal this month. However, fans will be eager to see him play in his first FIFA World Cup next year as he's expected to get a national team call-up.

With Barcelona not participating in the FIFA Club World Cup, Yamal will now begin pre-season with Hansi Flick in July and gear up for next season. He is expected to remain a key part of Flick's system as the Catalans will eye the UEFA Champions League after being knocked out in the semi-finals by Inter Milan last season.

