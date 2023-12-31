"It’s like he’s not really understanding the game" - Peter Schmeichel tears into Manchester United attacker after 2-1 Forest defeat 

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has lambasted Antony for his performance against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, December 30. The retired goalkeeper believes the Brazil international's understanding of the game is poor.

Speaking after the Red Devils' 2-1 defeat, Schmeichel said on SuperSport (as quoted by United in Focus):

“He’s had an opportunity for a long time, this is a player that hasn’t scored this season, he’s not made an assist and he’s not scored, it’s like he’s not really understanding the game.”

Manchester United's inconsistent form emerged once again at the City Ground as many expected them to continue their momentum after their comeback win over Aston Villa.

After a rather quiet first half, Diogo Dalot nearly put the Red Devils 1-0 up with a strike that hit the post. Nicolas Dominguez found the back of the net in the 64th minute, giving Forest the lead.

A sloppy pass from Matt Turner was intercepted by Alejandro Garnacho, who set up Marcus Rashford's equalizer. However, Manchester United's potential comeback was halted early as Morgan Gibbs-White scored on the counter just four minutes later, securing all three points for Forest.

Antony put on an underwhelming display, having failed to create any chances, and was subbed off for Amad Diallo after 54 minutes. The Brazilian has been in terrible form and is yet to register a goal contribution in the Premier League and Champions League for Manchester United this season.

"There's no doubt" - Gary Neville says Ten Hag 'will be under pressure' after Manchester United's defeat to Forest

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has criticized his former club's performances this season. The pundit believes the pressure is mounting on Ten Hag to turn things around, especially after the club's recent takeover.

INEOS CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquired a 25% stake in the club, as was announced on Christmas Eve. The Red Devils are currently seventh in the Premier League table amid unstable form under the Dutch manager.

They've secured 10 wins but also suffered nine defeats after 20 league fixtures this term, and the new ownership will certainly be determined to fix the club's issues. Speaking after the Forest defeat on Sky Sports, Neville said (via The Mirror):

"Ten Hag needs his players back - Martinez, Maguire, Casemiro, (Rasmus) Hojlund, Luke Shaw... and he needs to somehow finish the season strongly. But it's been a really up-and-down season. It's more down than up. Some of these performances are really, really poor. Well below anything that should be required at this level."

He added:

"Erik ten Hag will be under pressure, there's no doubt about that. They're obviously going to appoint those three roles - CEO, sporting director and head of recruitment - they'll all come in and the rest of them will go. The coach is the one that will be their biggest deliberation, it always is in a football club, because you don't sack a coach easily."

Manchester United will next take on Wigan Athletic in the third round of the FA Cup on January 8 before returning to the Premier League with a fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on January 14.