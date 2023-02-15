"It's like I see City" - Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland hails 'impressive' Arsenal ahead of top-of-the-table clash

Erling Haaland has given his honest thoughts on Manchester City's opponents in the Premier League today - Arsenal. The striker believes the Gunners have been playing like the Cityzens did a few years ago.

Arsenal host Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday night in a top-of-the-table clash. Three points separate the two sides, and the away side could go to the top of the table with a win at the Emirates.

Speaking to Amazon Prime ahead of the match, Haaland was full of praise for Mikel Arteta's side. He compared them to Manchester City from years ago and said:

"It's been good. When I look at the games, it's like I see City four years ago, you know? In a lot of different things but they are good, really it's impressive what Arteta's been doing [in the] last couple of years and how he's been developing the team together, it's impressive.

"Arsenal belong, of course, at the top and it's going to be a really interesting game now on Wednesday and I will really look forward to it."

Haaland is still a doubt for the match, and Pep Guardiola has kept mum about the striker's fitness and said:

"We train this afternoon. Right now I don't know [if Haaland will be fit]. Yesterday was about recovery from Aston Villa, that's all."

Pep Guardiola on Arsenal vs Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has claimed that he is motivated to win the match at the Emirates on Wednesday as they need it to catch up with Arsenal. The Gunners are three points ahead, but the Cityzens have played one game more than their opponents.

Speaking ahead of the match, Guardiola said:

"The biggest motivation is that I don't want to drop the Premier League just because we are not who we are. If they (Arsenal) beat us because they are better, then this is sport. I'll be the first to congratulate them, as I've always done. But not because we are not there. You want it? OK, fight...take it."

Continuing to talk about the title defense, he added:

"It's in our hands. We'll defend this title until the last day - this is what I'd like. To fight to the maximum, to try to retain the title. If we don't, accept it, but we need to give our best. My players have to feel that every day."

Manchester City won the Premier League title on the last day of the season in dramatic fashion. They beat Aston Villa 3-2 after being 2-0 down in the second half.

