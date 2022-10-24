“It’s like a nightmare unfolding in front of your very eyes” – Ex-Tottenham forward lavishes praise on 3 Arsenal players as he makes honest admission about Gunners’ form

Commenting on Arsenal's impressive start to the Premier League season, former Tottenham Hotspur forward Garth Crooks has heaped praise on three players as he made an honest assessment of Mike Arteta's team.

The Gunners have been one of the best sides in the league, putting on eye-catching displays and earning decent results since the campaign kicked off. The trio of Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have been particularly impressive for Arsenal this term with contributions in their respective positions on the pitch.

Garth Crooks couldn't allow the efforts of these three players to go without recognition as he applauded them while naming his Team of The Week on the BBC this week.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker wrote.

“This can't be happening. Granit Xhaka, once the most unpopular player ever in an Arsenal shirt, is scoring goals, Gabriel Martinez and Bukayo Saka are playing out of their skins, the Gunners are still top of the table and I can't see anyone stopping them at the moment. It's like a nightmare unfolding in front of your very eyes."

Arteta's men played out a 1-1 draw with Southampton in their most recent Premier League game on Sunday (23 October), which put an end to their eight-game winning run.

Although they still maintained their position at the top of the Premier League table despite the setback, Garth Crooks opined that the Saints wouldn't have stood a chance if they had faced Mikel Arteta's men in a fresh state. The Englishman continued:

“Thank goodness Arsenal are having to play three games a week including European football matches. Fortunately, the Saints played the Gunners at the right time. A fresh Arsenal would have destroyed Southampton.”

What's next for Arsenal?

The Gunners appear to be on a mission this season.

After failing to pick up all three points against Southampton the Gunners will be hoping to return to winning ways when they lock horns with PSV in the Europa League this Thursday (27 October).

Arteta's side then return to Premier League action at the weekend when they go head-to-head with Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium.

As it stands, the Gunners sit at the top of the EPL table with 28 points in 11 games, after recording nine victories, one draw and one defeat in the English top flight so far.

The north London outfit are also in a decent position to progress into the next round of the Europa League as they sit atop Group A with 12 points from four games.

