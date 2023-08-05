“It’s like watching Michael Jordan” – FC Dallas owner excited as Lionel Messi and Inter Miami prepare to face club

FC Dallas owner Dan Hunt is excited to see Lionel Messi in US football as the Argentina captain's Inter Miami side face his club in the Leagues Cup Round of 16 on Sunday (August 6).

Messi has played three games for Miami - all in the Leagues Cup - bagging five goals and an assist. Next up is his first away game for Inter, who will be playing in Dallas.

Speaking about Messi and the impact he has made, Hunt said (via Ole):

"It's the biggest blow in the history of the league. Sometimes in life you need these moments. We needed that moment from David Beckham, to really push the league forward."

Hunt went on to compare Lionel Messi with NBA legend Michael Jordan:

“It's like watching Michael Jordan. You're looking at one of the two greatest players of all time in that experience. So yeah, this is a great moment for FC Dallas if it happens on Sunday."

FC Dallas manager issues warning to Lionel Messi ahead of Leagues Cup showdown

While fans are waiting for another masterclass from Messi to help Inter Miami through to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, FC Dallas want to spoil the Argentina captain's party.

The club are keen on ending Messi's winning streak with Inter Miami. Dallas manager Nicolas Estevez has issued a warning to the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner ahead of the clash at the Toyota Stadium (via AS):

“Pep Guardiola has already made it clear. The team with Lionel Messi is always the favorite. We will try to be the bad guys in Messi’s Major League Soccer story."

The anticipation around Messi's fourth game for Inter Miami are high and so are the stakes, as a quarterfinal spot is on the line. While Dallas can play spoilsport, as urged by their coach, remains to be seen.