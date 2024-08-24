“It’s limitless what this guy can do” - Jamie Redknapp names Arsenal star who remains critical in Gunners’ title hopes

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has said that midfielder Bukayo Saka is key to Arsenal's hopes of winning the Premier League. He said so after the Gunners won 2-0 at Aston Villa on Saturday (August 24) to move to third in the standings.

Following a 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their league opener last week, Mikel Arteta's side repeated the scoreline at Villa Park a week later. After a goalless first half, Leandro Trossard broke the deadlock midway through the second period before Thomas Partey doubled their lead 13 minutes from time.

Although Saka didn't score in the game, he provided the assist to Partey that essentially confirmed the three points for the Gunners. It's only the third time ever - first in 53 years - that the Gunners won their opening two league games of a season without conceding, having first done so exactly 100 years ago.

Meanwhile, Redknapp hailed Saka as the key player for Mikel Arteta's side's title hopes this season (as per Sky Sports via HITC):

“It’s limitless what this guy can do. He’s got so much talent. He’s hard working and is such a team player. He’s the player that you need if Arsenal are to mount a title challenge, and if he stays fit, they have every chance to win the title.”

The Gunners next take on Brighton & Hove Albion at home on August 31.

"The team played with a lot of courage" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hailed his side for their courgaeous performance against Aston Villa. Unai Emery's side had famously derailed the Gunners' Premier League title hopes last season by winning 2-0 at the Emirates.

Following a tight first half, Arteta's side took control of proceedings as they made their best start to a league season in more than 50 years. Praising his team's 'approach' and adaptibility, the Spanish boss said (as per BBC Radio 5 Live):

"Everybody played with a lot of personality. Aston Villa had a defensive approach, more than what we expected, but we adapted, and the team played with a lot of courage.

"Again, when you need individuals, they stood up and they made themselves count - that is why we won the game."

Arteta also praised his goalkeeper David Raya, whose loan stint was made permanent by the Gunners this summer:

"We conceded really little, and it is a big credit to the team, as it is a difficult place to come, but when we needed him he was there, and he made a terrific save."

The Gunners are looking to end a 21-year title drought, having finished second to Manchester City in the last two seasons.

