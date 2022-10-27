“It’s a little bit difficult, right?" - Vinicius Jr picks ‘best’ team at the moment as he names favorites for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil winger Vinicius Junior believes France are the favorites for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The French will aim to become the first side to retain the trophy since Brazil in 1962 and have an extraordinary squad on paper. While Les Bleus have plenty of injury problems and are in poor form, they will undoubtedly be one of the favorites to win the tournament in December.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Antonio Rudiger says Vinicius is like a little brother to him 🥺 Antonio Rudiger says Vinicius is like a little brother to him 🥺❤️ https://t.co/LcyLPyp00u

However, Vinicius, who will be taking part in his first FIFA World Cup, believes Brazil will also be contenders in Qatar. The winger will be hoping to guide his team to a sixth world title and become the first non-European nation to win it since they claimed the title in 2002.

When asked if he felt Brazil were the best team heading into the FIFA World Cup, Vinicius replied to Sport Bible:

"It's a little bit difficult, right? The best team is always the team that won the last World Cup. I think France are the best at the moment. But at the World Cup that can change and there are a lot of teams with a good chance of winning."

"Argentina is doing very well, Brazil, England, Germany… they are all teams that will be strong in this World Cup, and may Brazil win! I think I will be playing; it is going to be a very special World Cup for me and for everyone with high hopes for Brazil. After so long, to have a strong team - it is important for us."

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer 🗣 Raymond Domenech, former France coach on World Cup favorites: "I see three teams. France, Argentina and Brazil. The problem is that we (France) can play Argentina in the Round of 16. For me, it's a problem. It's better to beat Denmark..." Via @DiarioOle 🗣 Raymond Domenech, former France coach on World Cup favorites: "I see three teams. France, Argentina and Brazil. The problem is that we (France) can play Argentina in the Round of 16. For me, it's a problem. It's better to beat Denmark..." Via @DiarioOle. 🇧🇷🇫🇷🇦🇷🏆 https://t.co/T1j4YrNB8M

Brazil star set to miss FIFA World Cup due to poor form

Philippe Coutinho has endured a torrid time since joining Barcelona in 2018 and his fortunes haven't improved following his move to Aston Villa. The former Liverpool playmaker has failed to score a goal or create an assist since making his move to Villa permanent in the summer.

As per Sport, Brazil boss Tite has run out of patience with Coutinho and will not include the Villa man in his FIFA World Cup squad. The attacking midfielder has been a key part of the South American squad in recent years. However, Tite has plenty of options to play on the left wing instead.

Coutinho has also suffered numerous injury issues in recent times, which appears to have sealed his fate.

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku Messi picks Brazil and France as World Cup favorites. Messi picks Brazil and France as World Cup favorites. https://t.co/I61pxrFaoq

