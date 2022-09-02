"It's a little bit like when Fabregas went to Chelsea" – Ray Parlour reacts to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang securing Stamford Bridge transfer

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has claimed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be a quality addition to Chelsea's squad after the striker completed a deadline-day switch from Barcelona.

Aubameyang, a former Arsenal captain, joined the Blues from the Catalan giants for a fee of €12 million on Thursday (September). The striker penned a two-year deal with the Blues. The Gabon international will be expected to fill the void left by the exits of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner this summer.

A deadly finisher with a considerable amount of pace, Aubameyang previously worked with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund for two years. Under his tutelage, the Gabonese attacker registered 56 goals and eight assists in 63 matches.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Parlour provided his assessment of Aubameyang's return to the Premier League. He said:

"It's a little bit like when [Cesc] Fabregas went to Chelsea. He had obviously gone via Barcelona. They [Arsenal fans] will give him some stick probably like most clubs would, if you'd go back to one of your rivals. Chelsea are a big rival of Arsenal."

He continued:

"But you can't blame him, he loved the Premier League as he said before. He left the club, Mikel Arteta wanted him out, and then he went to Barcelona. Barcelona have had the best deal, haven't they? They got him in for nothing and then get €12 million for him. That's a great deal for Barcelona."

Speaking about the striker's abilities in front of goal, Parlour added:

"Wherever he has been, he has scored goals. Dortmund 144 league games, 98 goals; 128 at Arsenal, 68 goals; 18 appearances for Barcelona, 11 goals. So, the record speaks for itself. I'm sure he'll be a great signing for Chelsea."

Aubameyang joined Barcelona on a free transfer in January after his contract with Arsenal was terminated. He was relegated to a backup role at Camp Nou following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski this summer.

Aubameyang is expected to make his debut for the Blues debut in the side's clash at home against West Ham United on September 3.

Andy West @andywest01 Chelsea wanted Kounde, Raphinha, Dembele and Lewandowski but they all ended up at Barça, who also signed Alonso and Christensen for nothing. And to make the finances work they sold Aubameyang...to Chelsea. Mateu Alemany's remarkable summer had a big assist from Todd Boehly. Chelsea wanted Kounde, Raphinha, Dembele and Lewandowski but they all ended up at Barça, who also signed Alonso and Christensen for nothing. And to make the finances work they sold Aubameyang...to Chelsea. Mateu Alemany's remarkable summer had a big assist from Todd Boehly.

Chelsea complete loan move for Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria

Chelsea have announced the signing of Denis Zakaria on a season-long loan from Juventus. The Blues havie the option of buying the midfielder for €33 million at the end of the deal (via Fabrizio Romano).

The midfielder joined Juventus from Borussia Monchengladbach for €4.5 million in January this year. He has contributed a goal and an assist in 15 matches across all competitions for the Serie A giants.

