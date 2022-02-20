"It’s in Liverpool’s favour now" - Micah Richards makes bold Premier League title claim after Manchester City's shock 3-2 defeat to Spurs

Micah Richards has claimed that the Premier League title race is in Liverpool's hands following Manchester City's shock defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Saturday's results could prove to be pivotal in this season's Premier League title race. Jurgen Klopp's side came from behind to register a 3-1 victory over Norwich City, while Spurs pulled off a surprise 3-2 win against reigning champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool have now reduced the gap with Pep Guardiola's side to six points. It is worth noting that they have a game in hand and will have the chance to edge three more points closer to the table-toppers when they host Leeds United at Anfield on Wednesday.

Reacting to Saturday's shock result, Richards admitted that the title race is back in the Reds' favour. The former Manchester City defender feels the Citizens played into Tottenham's hands at the Etihad. He was quoted as saying by Football London:

"It’s in Liverpool’s favour now, if they come here [the Etihad Stadium] and win the game and do the rest that they need to do in the Premier League. I said before the [Manchester City versus Tottenham] game, don’t be complacent. It wasn’t just about City, Spurs were excellent today [Saturday] but I just thought City knew that Spurs were going to drop deep and come on the counter attack and played into their hands."

While Klopp's side have a game in hand, it remains to be seen if they can take advantage of it when they lock horns with Leeds mid-week. The Reds will be looking to take their winning streak across all competitions to eight games.

Can Liverpool beat Manchester City to the Premier League title?

It would not be wrong to suggest that the Premier League title race seemed well and truly over at one point this season. Manchester City enjoyed a 12-point lead over Jurgen Klopp's side not too long ago.

Come Thursday, the Reds could be just three points behind the table-toppers. However, beating the Citizens to the league title is still a herculean task for the Merseyside-based club.

The Anfield outfit have games against Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur remaining this season. Two of those matches, including the one against their title rivals, are away from home.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have a comparatively easier run of fixtures. They only have matches against Liverpool and Manchester United remaining among the big six clubs.

