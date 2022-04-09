"It's a lot of huff and puff"- Darren Bent delivers worrying verdict on Chelsea star

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has provided some insight into Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount's dip in form.

The England international endured a difficult start to the season as he failed to score a goal in his first 10 appearances. He returned to form towards the end of October last year.

His performances helped propel Chelsea to third place in the Premier League, the Carabao Cup final, the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, and the FA Cup semi-finals.

However, Mount was unable to make an impact during the Blues' defeats to Brentford and Real Madrid last week.

Bent believes Mount has been working very hard but has lacked output. He claims the 23-year-old could lose his place in England's starting XI due to his dip in form and the abundance of talent the Three Lions possess in midfield.

Bent told talkSPORT:

"I feel like, at the minute, it's a lot of huff and puff, but not really a lot more going on. When you start looking for England, at one stage, he was a nailed-on starter for Gareth [Southgate]. I don't think that's the case anymore."

Mount has scored eight goals and provided 12 assists in 43 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season. However, he has scored just one goal in all competitions since mid-December.

Mason Mount @masonmount_10 Never easy to analyse a game after losing like that, but we are Chelsea… and it’s not over yet. Your constant support motivates us, we will fight for you and get ourselves back on track. Never easy to analyse a game after losing like that, but we are Chelsea… and it’s not over yet. Your constant support motivates us, we will fight for you and get ourselves back on track. https://t.co/3zPipwWSFO

Chelsea are in desperate need of a positive result against Southampton this weekend

Mason Mount has suffered a dip in form

Chelsea will head into their game against Southampton this weekend on the back of an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Brentford. They also suffered a 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-finals tie in midweek.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be eager to claim a victory over the Saints to bounce back from two disappointing performances and tighten their grip on third place.

The west London giants are currently five points ahead of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League table, with a game in hand over Antonio Conte's side.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“We had a reason to spend this amount of money and he had reasons to come here and complete his Chelsea chapter. This is ongoing”. Tuchel defends Romelu Lukaku: “We signed Rom because we believed in him, and still do. Of course it didn’t work until now, but can change”.“We had a reason to spend this amount of money and he had reasons to come here and complete his Chelsea chapter. This is ongoing”. Tuchel defends Romelu Lukaku: “We signed Rom because we believed in him, and still do. Of course it didn’t work until now, but can change”. 🔵 #CFC“We had a reason to spend this amount of money and he had reasons to come here and complete his Chelsea chapter. This is ongoing”. https://t.co/AN4HFmrf9r

Tuchel will hope the likes of Mason Mount can get on the scoresheet and build some confidence ahead of their trip to the Bernabeu on Tuesday. However, the Saints are likely to pose a tricky test for the Blues.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh