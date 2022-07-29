"It's a lot of money" - Paddy Kenny expresses concern over Lisandro Martinez's transfer to Manchester United with 'risk' claim

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes Manchester United have taken a chance by paying top dollar for the signing of Lisandro Martinez.

Manchester United have made three major additions to their squad during the ongoing transfer window. Among the Red Devils' latest imports is Martinez, who completed his transfer from Ajax this week.

The Old Trafford outfit have acquired the centre-back's services from the Dutch giants on a five-year deal. They have also agreed to pay Erik ten Hag's former employers as much as £57 million for his signature.

A lot has been said about Martinez's big-money move to Manchester United. While some have expressed concerns over the Argentina international's height, some are skeptical about his lack of Premier League experience.

Kenny, in particular, has insisted that the Red Devils are taking a big risk by splashing £57 million on a player with no Premier League experience. The former Leeds United goalkeeper went on to claim that it will very difficult for Martinez to settle in at Old Trafford. He told Football Insider:

“You have to trust the manager but I think anyone who comes to the Premier League without that experience is a risk. From what I have read and seen he is a good player. He isn’t very tall for a centre-half, is he?"

“It will be interesting to see how he does. It’s going to be very difficult because the Premier League is so different to Ajax’s league. I want to see how he is going to do but, as I say, any player who comes from abroad is a risk. It’s a lot of money and time will tell.”

It is evident that Martinez has his fair share of doubters even though he is kick a ball in England. It remains to be seen if the Argentinean can hit the ground running and prove his sceptics wrong.

What did Martinez say after completing Manchester United move?

Martinez expressed his delight at joining Manchester United after completing his transfer from Ajax on Wednesday. The 24-year-old insisted that he will push himself to be a success at Old Trafford. He said:

“It’s an honour to join this great football club. I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I’m here, I’m going to push myself even further."

“I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United."

"There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new team-mates, we can do it."

Martinez scored and assisted six goals from 118 appearances across all competitions for Ajax. He can operate as a centre-back, left-back or a defensive midfielder.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far