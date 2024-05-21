"It's madness, I cannot believe it" - Paul Merson reacts on social media as Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea

Paul Merson has blasted Chelsea's decision to sack Mauricio Pochettino. He claims that the Blues are making a big mistake, and he cannot believe their move.

Soon after the club announced their decision to part ways with Pochettino on social media, Merson posted a video on his X account and expressed his surprise at the move. He stated that the Argentine had just got the players doing well on the pitch and deserved more time.

"Just seen the news about Pochettino. Cannot believe he's gone. Cannot believe. I mean, whoever's making this decision is – I, I just – how are you going to replace the manager? Like he just got the team going. Went on a great run. Getting to Europe into got into seventh in the league from where [corrects himself] sixth in the league from where they were, you know, and he's just got his team playing. It's madness. I cannot cannot cannot believe what I'm hearing," Merson said.

The Blues are now looking for their next manager, just a year after their extensive search to replace Graham Potter. This next appointment will be the fourth permanent manager under the new ownership.

Chelsea part ways with Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino, just a year after appointing him. The Blues released a statement on their website with comments from the Sporting Directors and the departing manager.

Sporting Directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley were the first to comment, saying:

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season. He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career."

Mauricio Pochettino also shared his thoughts after the decision and said in the club's statement:

"Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and Sporting Directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club's history. The Club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come."

The Blues have been linked with a host of managers, including Sebastian Hoeneß, Michel, Kieran McKenna and Enzo Maresca, per Matt Law on The Telegraph.