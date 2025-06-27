“It's what makes us stronger” - Romeo Lavia explains how Club World Cup experience gives Chelsea boost ahead of new Premier League season

Chelsea's Romeo Lavia believes his team will benefit from this summer's FIFA Club World Cup experience. The Blues have already made it to the knockouts of the tournament, and next face Benfica in the Round of 16 on Saturday, June 28.

The London giants finished on second place in Group D, with two wins and one defeat to their name. Chelsea will face one of Palmeiras or Botafogo if they win this weekend.

Sharing his thoughts on his tour diary, Lavia insisted that the tournament has already made the team stronger.

“We didn’t need to reach the knockout stage to realise what we could achieve at the Club World Cup. We felt we had a chance from day one; we’ve always had that confidence in ourselves.” said Lavia.

He continued:

“It wasn’t easy to get out of our group. I know you’ve heard about the weather and that was a challenge for all of us. We faced good teams, too, so we’ve had to stay focused and give our maximum. That’s what has got us through."

He concluded:

“Every experience we have out here – and back home – helps us develop as a team. Most of the boys are the same age, so we’re discovering new things and overcoming tough moments together. It’s what makes us stronger.”

Lavia has endured an injury ravaged season with Chelsea so far, managing just 21 appearances across competitions.

Are Chelsea eyeing a move for Harvey Elliott this summer?

Harvey Elliott

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Harvey Elliott this summer, according to Caught Offside. The English midfielder's future at Liverpool is up in the air this summer.

Elliott has struggled to establish himself since joining the Reds in 2019. With an intense competition for places at Anfield, the player could be open to a departure this summer.

It is believed that the Merseyside club are willing to let him go for £50m, and the Blues are now interested. The London giants have invested mostly in talented young players in recent windows and have found their next target in Elliott.

Interestingly, Chelsea could face stiff competition from Brighton & Hove Albion in the race for the 22-year-old. It is believes that the Seagulls are working on a £40m offer for Elliott.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund are apparently in the race as well. The Englishman is under contract until 2027, so Liverpool will have the upper hand in negotiations.

