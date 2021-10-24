"It’s making Chelsea feel and look like they’re Lionel Messi-esque" - Dean Ashton slams former club Norwich City after 7-0 defeat

Former Premier League forward Dean Ashton has slammed Norwich City for their 7-0 defeat against Chelsea on Saturday.

The former Norwich City player criticised his side for allowing Chelsea players too much room on the pitch to dictate the game. The 37-year-old pundit said Norwich City made 'good' Chelsea players look 'incredible'. Speaking on TalkSPORT, Ashton said:

“Sorry Norwich, but it’s just abysmal defending. If you don’t get close to quality players, you’re going to get punished. Rudiger all of a sudden looks like Cafu on the right hand side."

"They’re making good players look like incredible players. They’re allowing Chelsea to have five or ten yards of space, and it’s making themselves feel and look like they’re Messi-esque. There were olés from the Chelsea fans. Chelsea were good, absolutely; they’ve got quality players, but I’m sorry, I just don’t recognise this Norwich team."

Dean Ashton also said that this was not the same Norwich City side that won the Championship last season. The former forward thinks Norwich paid Chelsea too much respect, which is unacceptable in the Premier League. Ashton added:

"You have to earn the right in any Premier League game to play and show off the ability they do have in the team, but (Norwich) didn’t deserve anything from this game.The work rate to win back the ball in their half and stop Chelsea playing, (that was) non-existent."

“I’m embarrassed to watch that, and Norwich fans should be too. It was a woeful performance to just allow Chelsea to show off. It was painful to watch.”

Chelsea's dominant victory takes them atop the Premier League table

Chelsea were in total control against a Norwich City side that is looking destined to get relegated this season. The Blues recorded a comfortable 7-0 win over the Canaries, thanks to a hat-trick by Mason Mount. Other Chelsea goalscorers on the night included Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

A commanding display saw Chelsea cement their place at the top of the Premier League charts even before Manchester City and Liverpool went into action. Pep Guardiola's side did manage to win against Brighton, cutting the deficit to just two points. Liverpool, meanwhile, will play Manchester United on Sunday.

Chelsea have a great opportunity to extend their winning run in the Premier League. The Blues have comparatively easier games in the next couple of weeks. They will next face Newcastle United before taking on Burnley and Leicester City.

