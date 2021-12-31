“It’s a marathon, not a sprint” – Dimitar Berbatov insists Manchester United are still ‘in the mix’ and makes bold Premier League title claim

Manchester United are 19 points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table, but Dimitar Berbatov has refused to rule them out of the title race.

Speaking to BetFair, the former Manchester United striker made some interesting comments:

“I don't want it to be just a three horse race, although it's now looking more like a two horse race, I want to see five or six teams push each other to make it more interesting for everyone following the Premier League.

“Manchester United have a great chance to build momentum and get on a good run, they could be back in the mix under Ralf Rangnick. It's a marathon, not a sprint.

“Everyone can beat anyone in the Premier League, it's still an open race and there are a lot of teams that can still get in the mix if they go on a good run.

“Without a doubt though, Man City are the team to beat and at the minute and it looks as though Liverpool are in the driving seat if Guardiola's team is to be overtaken.”

After a disappointing 1-1 draw against Newcastle United, Manchester United put in a commanding display in their 3-1 victory over Burnley. Ralf Rangick will be hoping to continue the momentum and get a positive result against Wolves in their next Premier League clash.

"2022 could be very promising for Manchester United" - Dimitar Berbatov hoping for a good run under Rangnick

Manchester United v Burnley - Premier League

Dimitar Berbatov was also upbeat about Manchester United's chances in 2022. The Red Devils have had a mixed start under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Berbatov, however, said that he was hoping for stability and attacking football from the German tactician:

“If they continue on a good run and they do okay on the pitch and have that consistency and winning factor then it will give the dressing room and the management a real belief.

“Things will start to flow and everyone's hopes are high for Rangnick. His job isn't easy and he has a lot of work to do but I just want him to bring some stability to United in the way that the team will play, attacking football, young players given chances and sticking to a system that makes the team better.

“If they get that right, 2022 could be very promising for Manchester United.”

