“It’s a marvellous challenge” – Guardiola reacts to Liverpool being just one point behind Manchester City in Premier League title race

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed his views on the intensely close Premier League title race between his side and Liverpool. The Spanish manager said that he is relishing the challenge put up by the Merseysiders.

Liverpool heated up the Premier League title race once again after Jurgen Klopp's men beat Arsenal on Wednesday night, closing the gap on Manchester City by only one point.

With the international break coming next weekend, Pep Guardiola is relaxed about City's position in the league and is willing to face the challenge of the Reds being crowned champions. As seen in the Sky Sports video below, he said:

"It is what it is. We are going to sleep [the next] 14 days at the top of the league and after we come back from the international break then nine games of Premier League. I think everyone knows what we have to do"

"It’s a marvellous challenge, we’ll be there to face them. Start with Burnley and nine games. We are leading right now in the Premier League. I don't know if we will win but the destiny is in our hands."

All eyes will be on the 10 April when Manchester City host the Reds, which will almost certainly be the title decider.

Pep Guardiola's men have been at the top of the Premier League for some time now, but with Liverpool now breathing down their necks, Guardiola will be cautious of what's behind him.

Liverpool vs Manchester City... Will Premier League history re-write itself?

We've seen the two giants battle it out for the title over the last couple of years with both Klopp and Guardiola improving each year.

The last four honors have gone to both sides, with Manchester City getting three and Liverpool winning their first ever Premier League title in the 2019-20 campaign.

The two managers have gone head-to-head for the ultimate prize in English league football for a very long time and haven't shown any signs of slowing down.

Both have respected accolades in their own right, but when it comes to the Premier League, Pep Guardiola simply pips the post over the German.

Guardiola is still searching for his first Champions League with his side, which could be an overriding factor that may see them slip off towards the end.

With only one point separating the two and both still fighting in Europe, this could be one of the best endings we have witnessed in a season for a long time.

Unfortunately for Jurgen Klopp's men, they may have a repeat of the 2018-19 campaign after City narrowly claimed the title by only one point.

And who was in second?

You guessed it - Liverpool.

