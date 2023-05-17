“It’s a massive call” – Rio Ferdinand left ‘surprised’ by Carlo Ancelotti decision for Real Madrid vs Manchester City second leg clash

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was surprised Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti opted not to start Antonio Rudiger against Manchester City's free-scoring Erling Haaland.

Rudiger was a standout performer in Los Blancos' 1-1 draw against City in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal. The German defender performed superbly up against Europe's in-form striker Haaland.

He made three clearances, and one interception, and won two of four aerial duals at the Santiago Bernabeu. There was even a moment of appreciation from the Norweigan frontman who was seen laughing with the former Chelsea defender.

However, Rudiger was dropped to the substitutes bench for the second leg at the Etihad. Ancelotti instead selected Eder Militao to partner David Alaba in defense. Ferdinand questioned this decision, saying (via MadridXtra):

“I am suprised Ancelotti has not started Rüdiger. I think to myself ‘has any defender done better vs Haaland this season?’ probably not. It’s a massive call.”

Haaland has been a revelation at City since arriving last summer. The Norweigan has bagged 52 goals in 48 games across competitions. He is the Champions League's top goalscorer with 12 goals in nine games.

Real Madrid have a massive task ahead of them as they are yet to win at the Etihad. Many feel Ancelotti has made their job that much harder by not starting Rudiger. However, he has regularly called upon Militao and the Brazilian only missed the first leg due to suspension.

Daniel Sturridge backs Erling Haaland to score twice against Real Madrid

Sturridge thinks Haaland will wreak havoc against Madrid.

Former City striker Daniel Sturridge has tipped Haaland to bag a brace against Real Madrid at the Etihad. The Englishman predicts the Norweigan to be the difference maker on the night and continue his prolific form. He said in a video released on his Instagram account:

“Real [Madrid] will do what they’re known for – controlling the tempo in midfield, getting the ball wide and feeding Benzema."

Sturridge thinks the Cityzens will control proceedings and try and nullify the threat posed by Madrid's Vinicius Junior:

“City will look to control possession, be clinical in front of goal and try to stifle Vinicius."

The former Liverpool frontman acknowledges that although Los Blancos have a good chance of winning, he thinks Haaland will come up trumps:

“It’s a tough game to call. I believe Real have a massive chance of winning, but it’s their [City’s] time. Haaland will score two, City to advance.”

Real Madrid fans will hope Militao and Alaba are at their best against Haaland. He heads into the clash off the back of a goalscoring performance in a 3-0 win over Everton on Sunday (May 14).

Poll : 0 votes