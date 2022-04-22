"It's a massive job" - Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney urges fans to be patient with new boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes that the club's new manager Erik ten Hag will need time to transform the squad. He urged the fans to be patient with the Dutchman as long as they see progress.

Manchester United announced the appointment of Ten Hag as their new permanent manager on Thursday, April 21. He will take charge of the team after the ongoing season ends.

United haven't won the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013. They have also gone five consecutive years without any silverware. The Red Devils have often been accused of rushing through managers and not giving them the time or resources to rebuild a squad.

However, Rooney believes the club's board will allow Ten Hag to rebuild properly but stated that it will take time. He said (via Channel News Asia):

"It's a massive job. I think it's good to see now that they have put a manager in that it looks like they are going to give him a bit of time, from what I've seen. I'm sure they are going to let him rebuild the squad because that needs to happen. But I think fans have to be a little bit patient with it because it's not going to change overnight or as quick as you would like."

He added:

"They (fans) need to be a little bit patient as long as they see progression and players working and playing for the shirt, with hopefully a look at trying to challenge for the title in the next three years maybe."

Manchester United's last trophy came in the form of their Europa League triumph under Jose Mourinho in 2017. The club's fans will hope that Ten Hag will be able to take them back to their glory days.

Manchester United set to face Arsenal to keep their slim hopes of Premier League top four alive

United are currently sixth in the Premier League table, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and fifth-placed Arsenal. They have also played one more game than the two north London clubs.

The Red Devils now travel to the Emirates on Saturday, April 23 to take on Arsenal in the Premier League.

With just five games left for them, United can ill afford to drop points if they are to make it to the top four this season.

They would arguably need a win even to keep their Europa League hopes alive. This is because seventh-placed West Ham United are just two points behind Ralf Rangnick's men.

