"It's a match between Poland and Argentina not Lewandowski and Messi" - Polish manager excited ahead of crucial World Cup clash against Argentina

Polish manager Czeslaw Michniewicz has reminded everyone that the Group C decider will not be played between Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi, but between their respective countries, Poland and Argentina.

Poland and Argentina will square off in their final 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C fixture at Stadium 974 on Wednesday night (30 November). Poland, with four points, currently find themselves at the summit of Group C. Argentina, on the other hand, sit in second place with a point less. A win for either would seal their place in the last 16, while a draw would take Poland through. Saudi Arabia (three points) and Mexico (one point) also stand a chance to progress to the round of 16.

Considering the match will pit two of the world’s best players against one another, anticipation has been climbing since the draw was made. Polish coach Michniewicz, however, has reminded fans that it is not an individual contest, adding that both superstars were dependent on their teammates.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi always has a smile for his fans Lionel Messi always has a smile for his fans 😁 https://t.co/BKcmnJOxWh

Speaking to the press ahead of the Group C clash, Michniewicz said (via Reuters):

“Ever since the groups were drawn, the whole world has been waiting to see this match. It’s a match between Poland and Argentina, not between Lewandowski and Messi.

“It’s not tennis where they’re going to play one-on-one and everyone will wait to see who serves an ace or a beautiful lob. Robert needs his teammates, so does Messi.”

The Argentine superstar currently has thus far pitched in with two goals and an assist at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lewandowski, on the other hand, has one goal and an assist to his name.

Poland boss Czeslaw Michniewicz has plans prepared to stop Argentina superstar Messi

During the press conference, Michniewicz was asked to disclose his plans to stop the Paris Saint-Germain superstar. The Polish coach likened the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to the great Alpine ski racer, Alberto Tomba, claiming that the PSG man could glide past challenges like Tomba did on the slope.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Andrés Guardado of Mexico: "I know the person Messi is. It's a deal with the staff that when it's all sweaty, it gets left on the floor. Be it your jersey or rival. Canelo doesn't know what a dressing room is. It seems silly to me. That shirt was mine, I exchanged it with Leo..." Andrés Guardado of Mexico: "I know the person Messi is. It's a deal with the staff that when it's all sweaty, it gets left on the floor. Be it your jersey or rival. Canelo doesn't know what a dressing room is. It seems silly to me. That shirt was mine, I exchanged it with Leo..." https://t.co/j5QE9MA3lO

The Poland boss admitted that he had set up multiple roadblocks for the no. 10, adding that one defender would not be able to stop him. Michniewicz told reporters:

"Today at the briefing we talked about Messi acting on the pitch like Alberto Tomba on the slope.

"He can avoid everyone like Tomba did, so I need to set up the poles, meaning place our players in a way to make it a difficult ride for him. One player wouldn't stop Messi, we need to do it as a teamwork. But we are ready for it."

Get Netherlands vs Qatar live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group C in FIFA World Cup 2022? Argentina Poland Mexico Saudi Arabia 3115 votes