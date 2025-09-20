“It’s a matter of personal pride” - Wayne Rooney explains why Mo Salah will not be happy with Isak joining Liverpool

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes Mohamed Salah won't be happy with Alexander Isak's arrival at Liverpool this summer. The Merseyside club signed the Swedish striker from Newcastle United for a British record £125m fee.
Salah had long been the main man at Anfield, and finished last season with 34 goals and 23 assists from 52 games in all competitions. The 33-year-old signed a new deal with the Reds earlier this year that keeps him at the club until 2027.
However, with the Egyptian already on the wrong side of 30, Liverpool are laying down succession plans for the attack. In Isak, the reigning Premier League champions have a potent goalscorer who could mark the start of a new era on Merseyside.
Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, as cited by The Daily Star, Rooney added that the 25-year-old's arrival could push Salah to give his best.
“Even though Salah has been the best player at Liverpool for years, he won't be happy that Isak has come in and is getting the attention. It's a matter of personal pride, he will want to be the best," said Rooney.
He continued:
“When we signed Tevez there were lots of reports saying they were concerned that we couldn't play together. But as soon as we signed players I used to think, 'There's no way he is coming in to take my place'. So that naturally gives you a lift.”
Isak came off the bench against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League earlier this week to make his debut for Liverpool. He started from the bench against Everton on Saturday as well, and replaced Hugo Ekitike in the 67th minute.
Have Liverpool suffered a setback in their pursuit of Marc Guehi?
Marc Guehi has set his sights on a move to Real Madrid in 2026, according to The Mirror. The Englishman was agonizingly close to a move to Liverpool this summer, before the transfer broke down in the eleventh hour.
Guehi is in the final year of his contract with Crystal Palace and isn't expected to sign a new deal. The player is highly rated across Europe, and clubs are lining up to sign him for free next summer.
The Reds are apparently in the race as well, but the latest developments could be a huge cause of concern at Anfield. Interestingly, Ibrahima Konate, whose contract also expires next summer, is also wanted at Real Madrid in 2026.