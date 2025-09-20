“It’s a matter of personal pride” - Wayne Rooney explains why Mo Salah will not be happy with Isak joining Liverpool

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes Mohamed Salah won't be happy with Alexander Isak's arrival at Liverpool this summer. The Merseyside club signed the Swedish striker from Newcastle United for a British record £125m fee.

Ad

Salah had long been the main man at Anfield, and finished last season with 34 goals and 23 assists from 52 games in all competitions. The 33-year-old signed a new deal with the Reds earlier this year that keeps him at the club until 2027.

However, with the Egyptian already on the wrong side of 30, Liverpool are laying down succession plans for the attack. In Isak, the reigning Premier League champions have a potent goalscorer who could mark the start of a new era on Merseyside.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, as cited by The Daily Star, Rooney added that the 25-year-old's arrival could push Salah to give his best.

“Even though Salah has been the best player at Liverpool for years, he won't be happy that Isak has come in and is getting the attention. It's a matter of personal pride, he will want to be the best," said Rooney.

Ad

He continued:

“When we signed Tevez there were lots of reports saying they were concerned that we couldn't play together. But as soon as we signed players I used to think, 'There's no way he is coming in to take my place'. So that naturally gives you a lift.”

Isak came off the bench against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League earlier this week to make his debut for Liverpool. He started from the bench against Everton on Saturday as well, and replaced Hugo Ekitike in the 67th minute.

Ad

Have Liverpool suffered a setback in their pursuit of Marc Guehi?

Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi has set his sights on a move to Real Madrid in 2026, according to The Mirror. The Englishman was agonizingly close to a move to Liverpool this summer, before the transfer broke down in the eleventh hour.

Ad

Guehi is in the final year of his contract with Crystal Palace and isn't expected to sign a new deal. The player is highly rated across Europe, and clubs are lining up to sign him for free next summer.

The Reds are apparently in the race as well, but the latest developments could be a huge cause of concern at Anfield. Interestingly, Ibrahima Konate, whose contract also expires next summer, is also wanted at Real Madrid in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written nearly 10000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 21 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More