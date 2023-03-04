“It’s maybe a surprise but not anymore” – Pep Guardiola ignores Arsenal as he names ‘best team’ in Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola snubbed Arsenal as he named Newcastle United the best team in the Premier League.

The Toons are fifth in the league table with 41 points from 24 matches and lost to City 2-0 at the Etihad on Saturday, March 4.

Speaking about Eddie Howe's team ahead of the showdown, Guardiola said (via Metro):

"The threats, transitions, set pieces – they’re the best team in the league, They have not been here a long time [near the top four] and you always think they need time but they have done exceptional recruitment, experienced players, exactly what they need. A manager [Eddie Howe] with huge quality. It’s maybe a surprise but not any more and I think they’ll stay there."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews 🎙️ "I'm aware of the headlines but I haven't invested in the details behind it."



Eddie Howe insists his focus is on Manchester City this weekend after Newcastle's ownership was in the spotlight once again 🎙️ "I'm aware of the headlines but I haven't invested in the details behind it."Eddie Howe insists his focus is on Manchester City this weekend after Newcastle's ownership was in the spotlight once again https://t.co/Gqqkzakry8

Guardiola further added:

"They are one of the toughest opponents we have to the end of the season. The mentality, transitions, threats, they are one of the best teams. That’s why they are there."

The consensus notion is that Arsenal have been the best team in the league this term with their dazzling performances. The Gunners are the current league leaders with 60 points on the board from 28 matches.

Arteta's side are set to take on Bournemouth later tonight at the Emirates.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard predicted a tough match against Bournemouth

Arsenal FC v Everton FC - Premier League

While Arsenal are currently at the top of the table, Bournemouth are 19th with only 21 points on the board from 24 matches. Gunners Skipper Martin Odegaard, however, is expecting a tough match against the Cherries.

The Norwegian wrote in his program notes that Bournemouth are fighting for every single point as they look to survive relegation. Odegaard wrote (via the Gunners' official website):

"We might need another magic moment today against Bournemouth, because like Everton they are fighting for every single point near the bottom of the table. They will set up well and will make it difficult for us. They are coming to the team that’s top of the table, so that will give them motivation as well and we have to expect a difficult game."

Arsenal @Arsenal "It's all about the next training session, the next game, and what we need to do. So I’m confident that everyone is highly motivated and focused on what we have got in front of us."



A word with the skipper ahead of this afternoon's meeting with Bournemouth "It's all about the next training session, the next game, and what we need to do. So I’m confident that everyone is highly motivated and focused on what we have got in front of us."A word with the skipper ahead of this afternoon's meeting with Bournemouth 💬 "It's all about the next training session, the next game, and what we need to do. So I’m confident that everyone is highly motivated and focused on what we have got in front of us."A word with the skipper ahead of this afternoon's meeting with Bournemouth 👇

Arteta's side come into the match on the back of three successive wins. Bournemouth, on the other hand, have won only one out of their last four.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes