“It's not up to me” - Kylian Mbappe's stance on potentially going to the Olympics with France comes to light

Kylian Mbappe has expressed his desire to represent France at this summer's Olympic Games but says he'll be happy with any decision made. The soon-to-be former Paris Saint-Germain superstar is set to join Real Madrid but the La Liga giants are preventing their players from going to the Olympics.

The 25-year-old forward discussed the situation and suggested he's prepared for any decision. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Olympics? Everyone knows what I want to do. I think we need to let things happen. I’ll be happy no matter what decision is made. Olympics in Paris is special. When I know more, I'll talk. But right now, I have no idea. It's not up to me. When I'm sent a message, I'll be there to receive it."

Radio Marca reports that French President Emmanuel Macron is pushing for Kylian Mbappe to be available for the Olympics. He could play in the multi-sport event in Paris if Les Bleus makes an early exit from Euro 2024.

Real Madrid's stance is that they don't want Mbappe to play as they worry he'll sustain an injury. PSG's all-time top scorer looks to finally be making a long-awaited move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Macron met with Madrid president Florentino Perez on Tuesday (May 21) at an event celebrating FIFA's 120th anniversary. Mbappe's situation came up but the Spanish businessman was firm, informing Macron that none of Los Blancos' players will be at the non-FIFA-sanctioned event.

Kylian Mbappe was named in France's Euro 2024 squad alongside three potential future Real Madrid teammates

Kylian Mbappe will captain France at Euro 2024.

Didier Deschamps revealed France's 25-man squad for this summer's European Championships in Germany last week. Kylian Mbappe made the squad and will captain Les Bleus for the first time at a major tournament since taking the armband from Hugo Lloris.

Mbappe has lit up international football since making his debut aged 18 in March 2017. The 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner has bagged 46 goals and 31 assists in 77 caps.

The Frenchman was part of Deschamps' squad that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He hopes for a better performance than his nation's Euro 2020 outing. They crashed out in the Round of 16 on penalties (5-4) against Switzerland after a 3-3 draw.

Mbappe is joined by many familiar faces and perhaps new club teammates. Los Blancos left-back Ferland Mendy and midfield duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga also made Deschamps' squad.