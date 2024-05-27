"It's the mentality" - Rodri makes Liverpool and Arsenal admission during Manchester City's Premier League title parade

Manchester City midfielder Rodri claimed that the Cityzens claimed the 2023-24 Premier League title due to their relentless mentality. During the team's title parade in Manchester on Sunday, the Spaniard said that their resolve helped them beat Arsenal and Liverpool to the league title.

The Premier League witnessed an epic title race this season as Arsenal and Liverpool rivaled defending champions Manchester City for the prize. Although the Reds faltered in the final stretch, the Gunners ensured that the title race went down to the final matchday.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Cityzens came out on top with just two points separating them and Mikel Arteta's side. During their title parade, Rodri reiterated that his side were able to triumph again because of their mentality.

“To have that mentality until the end with Arsenal and Liverpool [on our tails]. They had an unbelievable season until the end," Rodri was quoted as saying by SPORTbible. “But [us] keeping that mentality until the end is unbelievable.”

Like Liverpool in recent years, Arsenal came close to the Premier League crown but lost out to the relentless City machine. When asked about the Gunners' failed title bid during a conversation with Optus Sport last week, Rodri had replied:

"To be honest, I think it's in here," he said, pointing to his head. "It's the mentality. Arsenal, also they deserve [to win the league], they did an unbelievable season but I think the difference was in here [pointing to his head again]."

"When they came here, they faced us at the Etihad, I saw them and said: 'Ah, these guys, they don't want to beat us, they just want a draw.' And that mentality, I don't think we would do it the same way. And we caught them. In the end, if you give us one point, we will win the last seven, or eight games even though it's so tough. So I think it comes down to mentality," Rodri added.

Expand Tweet

What's next for Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool?

The Reds are gearing up for the post-Jurgen Klopp era, with former Feyenoord manager Arne Slot set to take over from the German tactician at Anfield this summer.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will look forward to more progress under Arteta. According to Sky Sports, the Londoners are likely to back their gaffer in the transfer market and reinforce their squad to climb to the pinnacle of English football.

Manchester City, on the other hand, will be relishing what could be Pep Guardiola's final season next term. Eurosport have suggested that they're already preparing for the Spaniard's departure at the end of his contract next year.