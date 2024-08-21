"It's not a mess like it looks from outside" - Maresca says he's only working with 21 Chelsea players despite big squad size

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca defended how his squad were being portrayed in the media. The Spaniard addressed the future of a few squad players, admitting it would be better if some of them left.

Enzo Maresca spoke to the press ahead of the UEFA Conference League play-off first leg against Servette. He was defiant in his defence of the squad, mentioning that he is working with his select group of players.

"You like to say we have 42-43 players, but more than 15 players are apart from the team. I am working with about 25. It's not a mess like it looks from the outside," revealed Maresca (via Fabrizio Romano on X).

Trending

Expand Tweet

The English side has been the subject of ridicule for having a bloated squad with over 40 senior players. The club has spent over 1.5 billion under the current ownership after sanctions imposed on previous owner Roman Abramovich forced him to sell the club.

"It's better for them to leave" - Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca

The Chelsea manager recently revealed that he is aware some players would not be happy with their limited minutes on the pitch considering the size of the squad. The concerns of senior players Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell were addressed by Maresca, who admitted that they would need to leave to get more game time.

"[Sterling and Chilwell] are training apart. The situation with both of them is quite clear. We have a big squad and it's impossible to give all of them minutes. If they are looking for minutes it's better for them to leave. I try to be honest," said Maresca (via GOAL).

"I spoke with Raheem before the Manchester City game. I said he will struggle to get minutes with us and this was the reason why he was out. And with Chilly, he's a lovely guy but I said he is going to struggle with his position. It's not brutal, it's just honest," he continued.

The signing of Joao Felix on a permanent deal raises further doubts over Sterling's minutes in the side. The former Atletico Madrid attacker would compete with Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, Christopher Nkunku and new signing Pedro Neto for a place on the wings in Maresca's new-look Chelsea.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback