"It’s about millimetres" - Thomas Muller reveals where Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich UCL tie will be decided 

Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller believes the Bavarian side's UEFA Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid will come down to teams being clinical.

The first leg of this tie ended 2-2 at the Allianz Arena on April 30, and the two teams now travel to the Santiago Bernabeu, where the fixture will be decided. Muller, who started the match in Munich, claims that the team which puts away its chances will win this match.

He said ahead of the second leg in Spain (Madrid Universal):

"It'll be an even game, on a knife's edge. A lot in football comes down to being clinical. We also had two big chances in the second half against Stuttgart when it was 1-1. If you put chances away, you win.

"If not, you lose. That's what it'll come down to. It's about millimetres, whether we're clinical and can take them in the moments where we create our chances. That's it."

Going into this midweek match, Bayern Munich won their latest league clash against Stuttgart 3-1 on Saturday (May 4). Meanwhile, Real Madrid also managed to defeat Cadiz 3-0 in La Liga on the same day to clinch the Spanish top-tier title.

Muller himself could play a key role in deciding this tie if he's able to convert any chances that fall to him. So far this season, the German has made 38 appearances across competitions, bagging seven goals and 10 assists.

Thomas Muller shares his thoughts on Real Madrid's tactical approach v Bayern Munich in the second leg

Thomas Muller

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller believes Real Madrid are fairly dangerous while defending deep and attacking on the counter. The likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo could come in handy if the Bavarian defense leaves space behind.

Los Blancos have been extremely successful in the Champions League over the years, having won the competition on 14 occasions. Talking about his expectations from the Spanish giants, Muller said (via Madrid Universal):

"There are a lot of sides to Real. They can drop back, have no problem also defending. But they know that they have excellent players on the counter. That concept has been seen to work enough times.

"It's no coincidence that they've constantly been in the semi-finals in recent years."

Bayern Munich have also managed to win Europe's highest club competition six times. They would go trophyless this year should they fail to win the Champions League.