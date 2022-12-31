"It’s a mistake that can happen" - Manchester United star Marcus Rashford reveals why Erik ten Hag benched him 

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has revealed why he was benched by Erik ten Hag against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (December 31) in the Premier League.

The in-form forward was benched by the Manchester United manager against Wolves, which took everyone by surprise. When asked about it before kick-off, Ten Hag said Marcus Rashford had been left out for internal disciplinary reasons.

Rashford eventually came off the bench at half-time, replacing wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho and scored the all-important winner for his side in the 76th minute.

Rashford almost doubled his side's tally, but his effort was ruled out by VAR. Following the game, the England international revealed why he was disciplined by Ten Hag. The 25-year-old ten said that he was a bit late to join the team due to oversleeping.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Ten Hag: “It is good, after the decision. He was bright, he was lively, scored a goal. The right reaction”. Rashford: “I overslept and I missed the pre game meeting. I was a little bit late. It's the team rules and I understand the decision”, tells @btsportfootball Ten Hag: “It is good, after the decision. He was bright, he was lively, scored a goal. The right reaction”. Rashford: “I overslept and I missed the pre game meeting. I was a little bit late. It's the team rules and I understand the decision”, tells @btsportfootball 🔴 #MUFCTen Hag: “It is good, after the decision. He was bright, he was lively, scored a goal. The right reaction”. https://t.co/DxfRIt7hnL

The 25-year-old also admitted that it was a mistake and should not be repeated in the future. He said:

"I was a little bit late. I slept in. I overslept. It’s the team rules. It’s a mistake that can happen. Disappointed not to play, but I understand.”

Rashford has revived his form under new manager Ten Hag and has now scored his 11th goal of the season across competitions.

For the first time since December 2019, Rashford has scored in three straight games for Manchester United. He endured a torrid 2021-22 campaign, registering just five goals and two assists in 32 games across competitions.

The forward signed a contract extension last week, which will keep him at the club till 2024.

Erik ten Hag heaps praise on Manchester United's Casemiro

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has lavished praise on defensive midfielder Casemiro, who has been excellent since his move from Real Madrid in the summer.

Ten Hag has thanked Real Madrid for selling the Brazil international to the Red Devils. He said:

"I am happy they did! But you see also at the World Cup he is a magnificent player. My analysis before the season was we needed that 6 position, and he is fulfilling that position."

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Super player I'll never stop appreciating the fact that Casemiro plays football for Manchester United.Super player I'll never stop appreciating the fact that Casemiro plays football for Manchester United.Super player 🇧🇷 👑 https://t.co/EipXMjyJC3

"In pre-season, we had a lot of discussions but you need the right player, and we definitely have the right player. I am really happy for Manchester United, for this team to have him because he is really raising the limits for Manchester United."

The Red Devils signed Casemiro from Real Madrid in the summer in a deal worth £70 million. The five-time Champions League winner has made 20 appearances for Manchester United, scoring once and registering two assists.

