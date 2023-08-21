“It’s not because MLS’ defending s*cks” – Ex-USMNT star Alexi Lalas on Lionel Messi making defenders look ‘silly’

Lionel Messi has been on fire since switching over to the MLS this summer, beating opposition defenders with ease and scoring goals for fun at his new club, Inter Miami.

Following Messi's explosive start in America, former USMNT star Alexi Lalas has reiterated that the Argentine's prolific numbers has nothing to do with the level of defending in the division.

Lionel Messi finally bid farewell to European football after running out his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner decided to link up with David Beckham at Inter Miami. It has proven to be a match made in heaven so far, with the 36-year-old initiating an instant turnaround at the club.

He led the club to claim their first-ever trophy as they beat Nashville in a shootout and emerged champions of the Leagues Cup last week. So far, he's played seven games for the Miami-based outfit, recording 10 goals and one assist to his name. More interesting is the way he's making football look easy with the way he's been tearing opposition defenses apart.

Commenting on the former Barcelona maestro's exploits, ex-USMNT star Alexi Lalas insists that Messi is shining because of his supernatural talent and not because of MLS' defending.

“Every single time Messi scores a goal, it’s not because MLS’ defending s*cks," he said on his YouTube channel. "It’s not because he’s playing in MLS. He’s been scoring goals for almost 2 decades and that’s what he does.”

“Every league, every team’s he’s ever played with, every competition he’s ever played, there are moments like this where he makes defenders and great defenders look silly,” the former USMNT star added.

Lionel Messi could also end up helping Inter Miami claim their second trophy in a few weeks. The Miamians are already in the semifinals of the US Open Cup and will take on Cincinnati this Wednesday for a chance to compete in the final in September.

Lionel Messi proud of his decision to choose Inter Miami

Leagues Cup Inter Miami Nashville Soccer

After leading the club to their first-ever trophy last week, Lionel Messi reiterated that he remains happy that he made the right decision to join the Miamians.

“I came here to play and to keep enjoying soccer which is what I loved my whole life and I choose this place because of all those things,” he told reporters.

“I can tell you that I am very happy with the decision I made and for how my family and I live our day-to-day lives and how we enjoy the city and this new experience and how the people received us from the first day, from the people of Miami and the people of the US in general," the Argentine added.

Lionel Messi will want to keep up his excellent form for Inter Miami in their upcoming matches.