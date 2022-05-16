"It's all about money" - Uli Hoeness makes brutally honest claim on Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski amid Barcelona interest

Geman journalist Georg Holzner has revealed that Robert Lewandowski's ongoing issue with Bayern Munich is money-related.

Holzner tweeted comments attributed to former Bayern president Uli Hoeness, stating it 'was all about the money'

Lewandowski has just one year left on his contract with the Bavarians and elected not to extend his deal with the German champions.

This means the club will have to sell him in the coming summer or risk losing him for free next year.

The 33-year-old joined Bayern Munich on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2013. In the last nine years, he has helped Bayern consolidate their dominance of German football with nine consecutive Bundesliga title wins.

In addition, 11 other major honors have been won, including three DFB Pokal and one UEFA Champions League title (which was part of a continental treble in 2020).

Lewandowski's time at Bayern has seen him morph into one of the most consistent strikers of his generation. He has an incredible record of 344 goals and 72 assists in just 374 matches in all competitions for Bayern.

On a personal level, he has won several awards, including seven Bundesliga Golden Boots, and was named the FIFA Best Men's Player in 2020.

Robert Lewandowski seemingly set for a move to Barcelona after Bayern Munich spell

FC Barcelona have been linked with Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski's immense ability in front of goal means that any team in the world will be significantly boosted by his arrival.

The former Lech Poznan man is one of the best strikers on the planet and has mastered the art of putting the ball in the back of the net.

His contract impasse at Bayern Munich has put several clubs on high alert but Barcelona are seemingly at the forefront.

FC Bayern Munich @FCBayernEN Lea Schüller

Robert Lewandowski



The top goalscorers in their respective leagues



#MiaSanMia Lea SchüllerRobert LewandowskiThe top goalscorers in their respective leagues 🏆⚽ Lea Schüller 🏆⚽ Robert Lewandowski The top goalscorers in their respective leagues 🔴⚪#MiaSanMia https://t.co/cs32vZ5jg3

The Blaugrana are reportedly in the market for a forward and have identified the Pole as a potential addition to the club.

A number of players might have to depart Camp Nou to raise funds for his transfer and reduce the wage bill.

The likes of Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong are among the players who could be sold by the Catalans in the coming transfer window.

The next chapter of Lewandowski's splendid career remains to be seen but regardless of where he plays next season, the goals are guaranteed to keep flowing.

Edited by Parimal