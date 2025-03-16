"It's a muscle problem" - Enzo Maresca provides Cole Palmer injury update after Chelsea's loss to Arsenal

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has provided an update on the fitness status of star forward Cole Palmer after he missed his side's defeat at Arsenal on Sunday. The England international was a late exclusion for the Blues as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.

Fans were left surprised as Palmer's name was absent as the team news was revealed for the Blues' visit to north London. The 22-year-old had been on a rough patch, failing to score in each of his last 10 appearances, but remains one of his side's most important players.

Maresca spoke with the press after the game against the Gunners, detailing that the former Manchester City man had picked up a muscular problem in training. He optimistically predicted a return to action for him after the international break next month, but admitted that the forward will undergo a scan to determine the true extent.

"He needs a scan. The scan is planned for Monday, tomorrow. I hope so [he will be back after the international break] but we will have to see. It's a muscle problem," Maresca said (via Absolute Chelsea).

Cole Palmer has already found the net 14 times and assisted six goals in 33 games across competitions for the Blues this season. He is their joint top-scorer despite his barren spell in front of goal. The forward was sorely missed against Arsenal as his side struggled to create anything of note against the Gunners.

Palmer had been included in the England squad for this month's internationals by manager Thomas Tuchel. He is now expected to withdraw from the squad with his hamstring problem. A largely dependable player, the game against Arsenal was the first one he missed this season for Chelsea.

Arsenal edge Chelsea to close in on Liverpool

Arsenal claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Chelsea to pick up their first league win in four attempts and end the Blues' run of four wins. The result moves Mikel Arteta's side to within 12 points of runaway leaders Liverpool with nine games left to play.

The Gunners took advantage of a slow start from their opponents to take the lead after 20 minutes through makeshift striker Mikel Merino. The Spaniard headed home following a corner-kick delivery from Martin Odegaard for his sixth goal of the season.

Neither side managed to create a lot more or score, with both David Raya and Robert Sanchez making one significant save apiece. The Blues struggled to create anything against their London rivals as they remain in fourth place despite the defeat, one point ahead of Manchester City.

